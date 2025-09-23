A year after the launch of AMD's Zen 5 processors, we wanted to see whether they've delivered meaningful progress for gamers. So, we took another look at the Ryzen 5 9600X and 7600X, comparing them head-to-head to measure how Zen 5 stacks up against Zen 4 after a full year on the market. The answer was a predictable "no." The results were hard to sugarcoat: performance gains were minimal. On average, the 9600X was just 5% faster, depending on quality settings – almost exactly what we observed in our original review.

In that review, we included the Ryzen 7 9800X3D purely as an indicator of whether or not the results were GPU-limited. That decision ended up sparking a wave of requests for a different kind of comparison: the 7800X3D versus the 9800X3D.

Not only would this show how Zen 4 and Zen 5 architectures perform when paired with AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, but it's also a practical question for buyers today considering both CPUs live on the AM5 platform.

The 7800X3D remains widely available and, in most regions, is significantly cheaper than the newer 9800X3D, which raises the question: is it worth paying extra for the Zen 5 version, or should you save some cash with the older Zen 4 model?

Around this time last year, we tested these two chips directly and found that the 9800X3D was, on average, just 8% faster across 45 games at 1080p using an RTX 4090. That performance gap wasn't dramatic, though there were a few notable exceptions – titles like Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, and The Last of Us Part 1 showed more substantial improvements.

Based on that extensive testing, our conclusion was straightforward: for most games, the 9800X3D simply wasn't much faster. But a lot can change in a year – new BIOS updates, new GPUs, new game engines – so to be absolutely certain, we decided to revisit the matchup. This time, we added the 7800X3D to our latest dataset, focusing on a curated selection of 12 games to get the clearest picture possible.

For this updated round of testing, we used the RTX 5090, the latest BIOS for our X870E motherboard, and DDR5-6000 CL30 memory. With the hardware prepped and the games lined up, it's time to dig into the numbers.

Benchmarks

Marvel Rivals

Starting with Marvel Rivals, we see almost no difference between these two X3D chips, with just a 1% uplift for the 9800X3D. This margin was observed using both the medium and ultra presets, so there is nothing significant to note here. Interestingly, we actually saw a larger performance difference between the non-X3D 6-core parts, which was a bit unexpected.

Rainbow Six Siege X

The 9800X3D was only slightly faster in Rainbow Six Siege X, boosting performance by just 5%. This margin was consistent across both the medium and ultra+ presets. Once again, the performance gap between Zen 4 and Zen 5 was larger when using the non-3D V-Cache models.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows is a typical single-player title, similar to Black Myth Wukong. It is not particularly CPU demanding and relies much more on the GPU. As a result, there is very little performance difference between the Zen 4 and Zen 5 processors in this test.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

In Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, the 9800X3D delivered around 10% more performance than the 7800X3D. This is closer to what we would typically expect from this comparison.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

In Cyberpunk 2077, we observed just a 7% performance increase using the medium preset and a 2% increase with the Ray Tracing Ultra preset. While ray tracing does increase CPU load, a fast CPU can still hit the GPU's performance ceiling. This is what occurred here, with the RTX 5090 capping out at just 130 fps at 1080p.

Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 is very CPU demanding, but even so, the 9800X3D was only 9% faster than the 7800X3D with the medium preset and 7% faster using ultra. These are modest gains given the workload.

The Last of Us Part II

In our testing about a year ago, The Last of Us Part I provided a significant performance advantage for the 9800X3D. In The Last of Us Part II Remastered, the margin is not as dramatic, though the 9800X3D still comes out ahead by about 10%.

Spider-Man 2

The 9800X3D was 7% faster in Spider-Man 2 using the medium settings. With the maximum in-game settings, the gap widened to 11% as both the GPU and CPU workloads increased. This scenario allowed the 9800X3D to achieve its largest gain in this title.

Mafia: The Old Country

In Mafia: The Old Country, the 9800X3D provided up to a 3% performance boost. However, the game quickly becomes GPU limited when using the epic quality settings, which minimizes the impact of CPU differences.

Assetto Corsa Competizione

The 9800X3D was 13% faster than the 7800X3D in Assetto Corsa Competizione when using the medium settings. With the epic preset, the CPU workload increased, extending the lead for the Zen 5 chip to an 18% margin. This is the largest margin we have seen so far and is similar to the 20% highs observed in previous 45-game benchmark testing.

Baldur's Gate 3

In Baldur's Gate 3, the 9800X3D delivered exactly 20% more performance than the 7800X3D with the medium preset. The margin grew to 23% when using ultra settings, giving the Zen 5 processor a commanding lead in this game.

Counter-Strike 2 (Pro Replay)

Finally, in Counter-Strike 2, the 9800X3D was 10% faster using the medium preset and 5% faster with very high settings. This represents a solid performance uplift, especially when using medium settings, which help reduce the GPU bottleneck in this benchmark.

12 Game Average

In our previous test, across 45 games, we found that the 9800X3D was on average 8% faster than the 7800X3D. In this updated 12-game sample, the results are identical: the 9800X3D is 8% faster when using the medium settings and, once again, 8% faster when using the ultra settings. On average, the performance difference remains at 8%.

Shader Compilation

Marvel Rivals

For shader compilation performance in Marvel Rivals, we observed almost no difference between the 9600X and 7600X. However, the 9800X3D was 5% faster than the 7800X3D. While not a massive improvement, it is a measurable gain.

The Last of Us Part I

The 9600X was just 3% faster than the 7600X in shader compilation performance for The Last of Us Part I. In contrast, the 9800X3D was 14% faster than the 7800X3D, representing a much more significant improvement in this title.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

In Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, we saw only a modest 4% improvement with the 9800X3D compared to the 7800X3D.

Bottom Line

A year later, the story hasn't changed much. On average, the Ryzen 9800X3D is still only about 8% faster than the 7800X3D. That's a modest generational bump – hardly the leap forward many gamers had hoped for. While the performance gains are incremental, the 9800X3D has still managed to generate considerable hype, largely because it holds the crown as the world's fastest gaming CPU. Even small improvements can feel significant when you're at the top of the stack.

Part of the 9800X3D's strong debut came down to more than just raw performance. In the lead-up to its release, AMD made a rare strategic move that didn't end in a dumpster fire-type situation. Months before launch, the company quietly reduced supply of the 7800X3D, creating the impression that the older chip was being phased out. This move effectively nullified the previous generation's price advantage and set the stage for the new launch.

Just a few months earlier, the 7800X3D had been one of the best CPU deals on the market, dropping to as low as $340 by mid-2024. That price point posed a problem for AMD, as the 9800X3D was set to launch at $480 – a steep 41% premium for a chip that, in most games, was less than 10% faster. AMD had already seen this dynamic play out with the 9600X and 9700X earlier in the year, when both bombed hard because they were priced well above Zen 4 models without delivering a meaningful performance boost.

With the 7800X3D currently available at near-record-low prices, it is easy to see why so many are asking if it's worth choosing over the 9800X3D. The answer is simple: yes, absolutely. Buy it while you can.

Determined not to repeat that mistake, AMD restricted 7800X3D supply, which quickly drove prices higher. By early August, its price had jumped from $340 to at least $450, and by the time the 9800X3D arrived in November, the value equation had been completely reshaped. It wasn't until April of this year that prices for the 7800X3D began to fall again, eventually returning to $340 before ticking back up slightly to $360.

At its current price of $360, the 7800X3D is an excellent deal – especially when compared to the 9800X3D at roughly $480, which represents a 33% premium. With the 7800X3D currently available at near-record-low prices, it is easy to see why so many are asking if it's worth choosing over the 9800X3D. The answer is simple: yes, absolutely. Buy it while you can.

This feels like a familiar story for AMD fans. Much like the 5800X3D before it, the 7800X3D probably won't stay on shelves forever. While the 9800X3D may eventually receive discounts of its own, it's not quite the same urgency as the end-of-life scramble we saw on the AM4 platform. Still, if you need better gaming performance now, then nothing holds a candle to the value of the 7800X3D right now.

Across most regions, the 9800X3D costs at least 30% more than the 7800X3D. The one major exception is the UK, where the gap narrows to around 20%. Even there, though, the math doesn't change much. While the 9800X3D can be up to 20% faster in certain titles, the typical uplift is well under 10%, making its higher price difficult to justify for most gamers.

Right now, the 7800X3D stands as the best value high-end AM5 CPU on the market. Had it been widely available at today's prices when the 9800X3D launched, reviews and public perception of the Zen 5 part would have been far less favorable.

