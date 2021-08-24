If you’re after a high-end wireless gaming keyboard then Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro should be at the top of your list. This $230 full-sized wireless keyboard and the recently released $173 Mini HyperSpeed (65% size) are convincing options in terms of features, though expect to pay the usual Razer premium.

It should be noted that the BlackWidow V3 Pro -- like most wireless gaming keyboards -- has yet to gain feature parity with wired counterparts, so gamers looking to cut the cord need to consider that convenience as the deciding factor behind their purchase and should expect a few compromises in other areas.

Both BlackWidow V3 models are offered with Razer’s tactile and clicky Green, or linear and silent Yellow mechanical switches. They also feature doubleshot ABS keycaps for a smooth typing experience, albeit one that will quickly shine on its way to the rated 80 million keystrokes.

While lag/latency on this keyboard will only be noticeable to the most competitive of esports players, it’s the BlackWidow’s battery life that even casual gamers will find disappointing. Razer claims up to 192 hours of use with the backlighting off. Since we know that won’t happen on a gaming desk, the actual battery life comes in around 25 hours with the standard cycling rainbow lighting effect set at 50 percent brightness. Expect a single charge (via USB-C) to last 13 hours if you’re planning to use the keyboard with full RGB brightness.

The BlackWidow V3 also lacks USB passthrough and dedicated macro keys, though reprogramming existing ones can be done with Razer Synapse. Thankfully, it makes up for those shortcomings with dedicated media controls, a textured volume dial, plush wrist rest, Razer Hyperspeed connectivity with the provided 2.4 GHz dongle and multi-device support via Bluetooth. For those averse to the triple-headed snake, Logitech’s G915 Lightspeed offers a different mix of compromises at an identical price point and the same 2-year warranty.

For a gaming keyboard, the Logitech G915 bears a fairly understated, elegant design that would equally be at home on an office desk or a LAN party with its subdued RGB lighting. The main highlight of this wireless keyboard is Logitech’s low-profile mechanical switch available in either clicky, linear or tactile flavor. It’s an unusual feature in this space, but a much lower actuation distance of 1.5mm makes these switches more responsive than traditional mechanical keys, even if they take some getting used to.

Logitech has a formidable track record with PC peripherals, and the G915 Lightspeed with its neat key layout builds on that experience. Unlike the BlackWidow V3 Pro, this keyboard comes with five dedicated macro keys, a separate row of buttons on the top alongside an edgeless volume wheel and can last for up to a longer 30 hours on a single charge at full brightness. Turn it down a bit and you probably won’t need its micro-USB charging cable for at least a week.

Disappointingly, the G915 lacks a wrist rest, which makes its $220 price tag slightly harder to digest. Some may also find the keyboard’s design a bit restrained, especially if they’re after the typical ostentatious look for their gaming setup, while others may not accept the learning curve of Logitech’s low-profile GL switches. Gamers who do, will find the G915 Lightspeed a solid wireless keyboard and a worthy alternative to the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro.