Cyberduck is a libre server and cloud storage browser for Mac and Windows with support for FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3, OpenStack Swift, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure & OneDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox.

With an easy-to-use interface, connect to servers, enterprise file sharing and cloud storage. You can find connection profiles for popular hosting service providers.

Does Cyberduck support secure connections and client-side encryption?

Yes. Cyberduck supports secure protocols like SFTP (SSH) and FTPS, along with strong authentication options. It also offers client-side encryption through its Cryptomator integration, allowing files to be encrypted locally before uploading so that cloud providers only see encrypted data.

Can I use Cyberduck for large file transfers without interruptions?

Cyberduck supports automatic resume for interrupted uploads/downloads on many protocols, especially SFTP and cloud APIs. If the connection drops, it can continue where it left off.

Is there a way to integrate Cyberduck with external editors?

Yes. Cyberduck can open remote files directly in your local editor (VS Code, Sublime, Notepad++, etc.). When you save, it automatically uploads the changes to the server.

Can Cyberduck generate temporary share links (pre-signed URLs)?

For services like Amazon S3, Backblaze B2, and Azure, Cyberduck can create time-limited public URLs so you can share specific files without exposing your buckets.

Does Cyberduck keep version history for cloud providers?

Yes. If the cloud provider supports versioning (e.g., S3, Google Cloud, Azure), Cyberduck can display and manage older versions of files, letting you restore, compare, or delete them.

Features

FTP

A widely tested FTP (File Transfer Protocol) implementation for the best interoperability with support for FTP over secured SSL/TLS connections.

SFTP

With support for strong ciphers, public key and two factor authentication. Read settings from your existing OpenSSH configuration.

WebDAV

With interoperability for ownCloud, box.com, Sharepoint and BigCommerce and many other WebDAV servers. TLS mutual (two-way) authentication with client certificate.

SMB

Access Windows File Shares or a Samba Linux Server.

Google Drive

Access Google Drive without synchronizing documents to your local disk. With URL reference files on mounted volume to open Google Docs documents in the web browser.

Dropbox

Access Dropbox without synchronizing documents to your local disk.

OneDrive

Connect OneDrive Personal, OneDrive Business and Sharepoint Online.

Google Cloud Storage

Connect to buckets in Google Cloud Storage and configure as a website endpoint.

Amazon S3

Connect to any Amazon S3 storage region with support for large file uploads.

Microsoft Azure

Access Microsoft Azure Cloud storage on your desktop.

Backblaze B2

Mount the low cost cloud storage on your desktop.

Dracoon

Enterprise cloud service made in Germany.

Box

Leading organizations secure their data with Box.

Nextcloud

Connect to your own on-premise Nextcloud installation with ease. Create share links and view and revert previous versions.

Files.com

Fast, affordable, and available in 7 worldwide regions.

ownCloud

Support for ownCloud Infinite Scale with authentication using OpenID Connect.

OpenStack Swift

Connect to Rackspace Cloudfiles or any other OpenStack Swift cloud storage providers. Create share links and view and revert previous versions.

Cryptomator

Client side encryption with Cryptomator interoperable vaults to secure your data on any server or cloud storage.

Edit any file with your preferred editor.

To edit files, a seamless integration with any external editor application makes it easy to change content quickly. Edit any text or binary file on the server in your preferred application

Share Files

Quickly copy or open the corresponding HTTP URLs of a selected file in your web browser. Includes CDN and pre-signed URLs for S3.

Distribute your content in the cloud

Both Amazon CloudFront and Akamai content delivery networks (CDN) can be easily configured to distribute your files worldwide from edge locations. Connect to any server using FTP, SFTP or WebDAV and configure it as the origin of a new Amazon CloudFront CDN distribution.

Browse with ease

Browse and move your files quickly in the browser with caching enabled for the best performance. Works with any character encoding for the correct display of Umlaute, Japanese and Chinese.

Transfer anything

Limit the number of concurrent transfers and filter files using a regular expression. Resume both interrupted download and uploads. Recursively transfer directories.

Integration with System Technologies

A native citizen of Mac OS X and Windows. Notification center, Gatekeeper and Retina resolution.

Keychain

All passwords are stored in the system Keychain as Internet passwords available also to third party applications. Certificates are validated using the trust settings in the Keychain.

Bonjour

Auto discovery of FTP & WebDAV services on the local network.

Finder

Use Cyberduck as default system wide protocol handler for FTP and SFTP. Open .inetloc files and .duck bookmark files from the Finder.

Notifications

Notifications in system tray (Windows) and the Notification Center (Mac).

Other Features:

User friendly interface!

Open multiple simultaneous connections

Document based interface

Support for various encodings (Screenshot)

Live filtering of directory listings

Caching folder listings

Move files (Screenshot)

Copy & paste files

Create new files

Rename files

Delete files

Show hidden files

Allow the selection of files in the browser by typing the filename.

What's New