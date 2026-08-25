Cyberduck
With an easy to use interface, connect to FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage and Rackspace Cloud Files.
Cyberduck is a libre server and cloud storage browser for Mac and Windows with support for FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3, OpenStack Swift, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure & OneDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox.
With an easy-to-use interface, connect to servers, enterprise file sharing and cloud storage. You can find connection profiles for popular hosting service providers.
Does Cyberduck support secure connections and client-side encryption?
Yes. Cyberduck supports secure protocols like SFTP (SSH) and FTPS, along with strong authentication options. It also offers client-side encryption through its Cryptomator integration, allowing files to be encrypted locally before uploading so that cloud providers only see encrypted data.
Can I use Cyberduck for large file transfers without interruptions?
Cyberduck supports automatic resume for interrupted uploads/downloads on many protocols, especially SFTP and cloud APIs. If the connection drops, it can continue where it left off.
Is there a way to integrate Cyberduck with external editors?
Yes. Cyberduck can open remote files directly in your local editor (VS Code, Sublime, Notepad++, etc.). When you save, it automatically uploads the changes to the server.
Can Cyberduck generate temporary share links (pre-signed URLs)?
For services like Amazon S3, Backblaze B2, and Azure, Cyberduck can create time-limited public URLs so you can share specific files without exposing your buckets.
Does Cyberduck keep version history for cloud providers?
Yes. If the cloud provider supports versioning (e.g., S3, Google Cloud, Azure), Cyberduck can display and manage older versions of files, letting you restore, compare, or delete them.
Features
FTP
A widely tested FTP (File Transfer Protocol) implementation for the best interoperability with support for FTP over secured SSL/TLS connections.
SFTP
With support for strong ciphers, public key and two factor authentication. Read settings from your existing OpenSSH configuration.
WebDAV
With interoperability for ownCloud, box.com, Sharepoint and BigCommerce and many other WebDAV servers. TLS mutual (two-way) authentication with client certificate.
SMB
Access Windows File Shares or a Samba Linux Server.
Google Drive
Access Google Drive without synchronizing documents to your local disk. With URL reference files on mounted volume to open Google Docs documents in the web browser.
Dropbox
Access Dropbox without synchronizing documents to your local disk.
OneDrive
Connect OneDrive Personal, OneDrive Business and Sharepoint Online.
Google Cloud Storage
Connect to buckets in Google Cloud Storage and configure as a website endpoint.
Amazon S3
Connect to any Amazon S3 storage region with support for large file uploads.
Microsoft Azure
Access Microsoft Azure Cloud storage on your desktop.
Backblaze B2
Mount the low cost cloud storage on your desktop.
Dracoon
Enterprise cloud service made in Germany.
Box
Leading organizations secure their data with Box.
Nextcloud
Connect to your own on-premise Nextcloud installation with ease. Create share links and view and revert previous versions.
Files.com
Fast, affordable, and available in 7 worldwide regions.
ownCloud
Support for ownCloud Infinite Scale with authentication using OpenID Connect.
OpenStack Swift
Connect to Rackspace Cloudfiles or any other OpenStack Swift cloud storage providers. Create share links and view and revert previous versions.
Cryptomator
Client side encryption with Cryptomator interoperable vaults to secure your data on any server or cloud storage.
Edit any file with your preferred editor.
To edit files, a seamless integration with any external editor application makes it easy to change content quickly. Edit any text or binary file on the server in your preferred application
Share Files
Quickly copy or open the corresponding HTTP URLs of a selected file in your web browser. Includes CDN and pre-signed URLs for S3.
Distribute your content in the cloud
Both Amazon CloudFront and Akamai content delivery networks (CDN) can be easily configured to distribute your files worldwide from edge locations. Connect to any server using FTP, SFTP or WebDAV and configure it as the origin of a new Amazon CloudFront CDN distribution.
Browse with ease
Browse and move your files quickly in the browser with caching enabled for the best performance. Works with any character encoding for the correct display of Umlaute, Japanese and Chinese.
Transfer anything
Limit the number of concurrent transfers and filter files using a regular expression. Resume both interrupted download and uploads. Recursively transfer directories.
Integration with System Technologies
A native citizen of Mac OS X and Windows. Notification center, Gatekeeper and Retina resolution.
Keychain
All passwords are stored in the system Keychain as Internet passwords available also to third party applications. Certificates are validated using the trust settings in the Keychain.
Bonjour
Auto discovery of FTP & WebDAV services on the local network.
Finder
Use Cyberduck as default system wide protocol handler for FTP and SFTP. Open .inetloc files and .duck bookmark files from the Finder.
Notifications
Notifications in system tray (Windows) and the Notification Center (Mac).
Other Features:
- User friendly interface!
- Open multiple simultaneous connections
- Document based interface
- Support for various encodings (Screenshot)
- Live filtering of directory listings
- Caching folder listings
- Move files (Screenshot)
- Copy & paste files
- Create new files
- Rename files
- Delete files
- Show hidden files
- Allow the selection of files in the browser by typing the filename.
What's New
- Feature Suppress sleep mode during file transfers (Windows)
- Feature Resolve *.localhost hostnames to loopback address
- Feature Support hierarchical namespaces in Azure Data Lake filesystems (Azure)
- Bugfix Performance improvement providing missing file keys for shared files (DRACOON)
- Bugfix Login failure connecting to AWS GovCloud (S3) (#18336)
- Bugfix Failure comparing large files with no checksum available (Backblaze B2) (#18363)
- Bugfix Failure to list, upload or download files with separate provider and consumer nodes (iRODS) (#18152)
- Bugfix Disable option to create share for root folder (Nextcloud)
- Bugfix Command execution with credential_process configuration fails (S3, macOS) (#18256)
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.