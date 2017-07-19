Apple iTunes for Windows

Your music, movies, TV shows, apps, and more. The best way to follow your favorite artists and friends — and discover the music they’re talking about, listening to, and downloading. iTunes is home to everything that entertains you

Features:

Forget rifling through stacks of CDs or flipping through channels. iTunes puts your entire music and video collection a mere click away, giving you an all-access pass to thousands of hours of digital entertainment. Browse. Organize. Play. All from your Mac or PC.

View your library by artist, album, episode, year, rating — any way you want. Find what you’re looking for with a quick search that reveals results as you type.

Turn CDs into digital music by importing them to iTunes. Organize your entire collection with custom playlists.

Shuffle songs to mix up your groove. Listen to music from other computers on your network. Play video using onscreen controls.

What's New:

This update adds support for the new TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV. And with Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, use the scrubber to easily go to different parts of songs, movies, TV shows and more. It also includes minor app and performance improvements.