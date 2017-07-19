Download
Quick Facts
What's New
Alternatives 13
Your music, movies, TV shows, apps, and more. The best way to follow your favorite artists and friends — and discover the music they’re talking about, listening to, and downloading. iTunes is home to everything that entertains you
Features:
Forget rifling through stacks of CDs or flipping through channels. iTunes puts your entire music and video collection a mere click away, giving you an all-access pass to thousands of hours of digital entertainment. Browse. Organize. Play. All from your Mac or PC.
View your library by artist, album, episode, year, rating — any way you want. Find what you’re looking for with a quick search that reveals results as you type.
Turn CDs into digital music by importing them to iTunes. Organize your entire collection with custom playlists.
Shuffle songs to mix up your groove. Listen to music from other computers on your network. Play video using onscreen controls.
What's New:
This update adds support for the new TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV. And with Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, use the scrubber to easily go to different parts of songs, movies, TV shows and more. It also includes minor app and performance improvements.
- Minor app and performance improvements
- Rent once, watch anywhere. Now you can enjoy your iTunes movie rentals across your devices with iOS 10.3.3 or tvOS 10.2.2.
- This update also includes minor app and performance improvements.
Apps similar to Apple iTunes for Windows 13
-
A highly portable and popular multimedia player for multiple audio and video formats.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
Millions of tracks, any time you like. Just search for it in Spotify, then play it. Just help yourself to whatever you want, whenever you want it.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Android
-
Foobar2000 is an advanced and very complete freeware audio player for the Windows platform.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
More