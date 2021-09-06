Ubisoft Connect (formerly Ubisoft Uplay) is a digital distribution, digital rights management, multiplayer and communications service created by Ubisoft to provide an experience similar to the achievements/trophies offered by various other game companies.

Ubisoft Connect is a free service available on all devices. You can access it on your PC, through a mobile app, or even directly from your games.

All Ubisoft live games and new releases will support Ubisoft Connect services and loyalty program. On our back catalogue games, you will be able to access Ubisoft Connect services (stats, leaderboard, Smart Intel when applicable), but the challenge system is inactive. As a consequence, we have decided to offer you all the rewards available on these games: you now have more than 1.000 Rewards for free to enjoy!

Connect with players across all platforms, for all games

Whether you play on PC or console, you'll be part of a global network of Ubisoft players with access to all the same services. Regular updates will provide you with more ways to interact with an ever-growing community.

Find friends on all platforms, see what they're playing, and check their achievements

Keep your progression on all devices For our newest releases*, all your game progression is saved within Ubisoft Connect, so you won't lose a step if you change consoles or switch to PC.

Access your stats at any time and compare with your friends

Keep up to date with your stats, progression and performance in your favorite games.

Compare yourself with your friends, no matter what platform they are playing on

Get Smart Intel to improve your next session

Before starting your game session, get highlights of your best performances, along with some personalized tips based on your playstyle.

Don't miss any news or events on your favorite games

Check your feed to get all the latest news on your games: upcoming seasons, new challenges, and rewards... We'll give you everything you need to know about the games you love.

What's New: