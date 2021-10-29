PrivaZer can permanently wipe all traces using secure deletion methods and also reset you free disk sectors to zero to eliminate all traces from previous delete operations. The initial scan and cleaning process can be a little time consuming (20-30 mins), depending on the size of your disks and number of traces found. Other features include scheduled cleanings, support for removable drives and USB keys, automatic registry backups, deletion of USB history, and more.

You can review the results in the detail and choose to securely erase them from your disk. The program performs a very thorough scan that not only includes the common traces like registry, Internet history, cookies etc., but also looks for potential traces in your free disk space sectors.

Features:

Secure cleanup with one click

Irreversible cleanups by overwriting techniques

In-depth cleanup

For your PC and for your storage devices

Smart overwriting : PrivaZer recognizes automatically your type of storage device (magnetic disk, SSD, etc) and adapts its erasure algorithms

Privacy protection

PrivaZer prevents recovery of your activities.

Do you know what is still there in your free space?

Visualization of residual traces of old files remaining in free space

Smart cleanup of free space

Cleanup of residual traces in free space areas needing a reset to zero

Do you know what is still there of your past activities?

When you use your PC (at home or working at your office), go on Internet, watch a video, download, copy/remove files on your PC, install/uninstall or use software, etc... you always leave sensitive traces

What's New: