Main Features:

  • Supports NVIDIA, AMD, ATI and Intel graphics devices
  • Displays adapter, GPU and display information
  • Displays overclock, default clocks and 3D clocks (if available)
  • Includes a GPU load test to verify PCI-Express lane configuration
  • Validation of results
  • GPU-Z can create a backup of your graphics card BIOS
  • No installation required, optional installer is available
  • Support for Windows XP / Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 (both 32 and 64 bit versions are supported)
  • .. and yes, the author of CPU-Z has granted us permission to use a name similar to his product. Thanks Franck.

What's New:

  • Added a detailed PCIe Resizable BAR report to Advanced Panel
  • Clicking the Resizable BAR status on main screen will open Advanced Panel, PCIe Resizable BAR report
  • On AMD, the RDNA2 marketing clocks report in Advanced Panel will now also show rated memory frequency
  • Added support for negative temperature monitoring on AMD
  • Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 LHR, RTX 3070 LHR, RTX 3060 Ti LHR, RTX 3050 Mobile, RTX A4000, T600
  • Added support for ATI FirePro RG220