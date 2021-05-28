GPU-Z 2.40.0
GPU-Z is a lightweight utility designed to give you all information about your video card and GPU.
Main Features:
- Supports NVIDIA, AMD, ATI and Intel graphics devices
- Displays adapter, GPU and display information
- Displays overclock, default clocks and 3D clocks (if available)
- Includes a GPU load test to verify PCI-Express lane configuration
- Validation of results
- GPU-Z can create a backup of your graphics card BIOS
- No installation required, optional installer is available
- Support for Windows XP / Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 (both 32 and 64 bit versions are supported)
- .. and yes, the author of CPU-Z has granted us permission to use a name similar to his product. Thanks Franck.
What's New:
- Added a detailed PCIe Resizable BAR report to Advanced Panel
- Clicking the Resizable BAR status on main screen will open Advanced Panel, PCIe Resizable BAR report
- On AMD, the RDNA2 marketing clocks report in Advanced Panel will now also show rated memory frequency
- Added support for negative temperature monitoring on AMD
- Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 LHR, RTX 3070 LHR, RTX 3060 Ti LHR, RTX 3050 Mobile, RTX A4000, T600
- Added support for ATI FirePro RG220
