LibreCAD is a feature-packed and mature 2D-CAD application. Support and documentation are free from our large, dedicated community of users, contributors and developers. Most of the interface and handle concepts are analogous to AutoCAD, making it easier to use for users with experience in this type of commercial CAD application.

LibreCAD is available in over 30 languages. It uses the AutoCAD DXF file format internally for import and save files, as well as allowing export to many other file formats.

Features

LibreCAD is a feature-packed and mature 2D-CAD application with some really great advantages:

Completely and Utterly Free

No worries about trials, subscriptions, license costs or annual fees.

Open Source and GPLv2

Developed by an experienced team and supported by an awesome community, LibreCAD is also free to hack and copy.

No Language Barriers

It's available in over 30 languages with cross-platform support for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

A Little History

LibreCAD started as a project to build CAM capabilities into the community version of QCad for use with a Mechmate CNC router. Since QCad CE was built around the outdated Qt3 library, it had to be ported to Qt4 before additional enhancements. This gave rise to CADuntu. The project was known as CADuntu only for a couple of months before the community decided that the name was inappropriate. After some discussion within the community and research on existing names, CADuntu was renamed to LibreCAD.

Porting the rendering engine to Qt4 proved to be a large task, so LibreCAD initially still depended on the Qt3 support library. The Qt4 porting was completed eventually during the development of 2.0.0 series, thanks to our master developer Rallaz, and LibreCAD has become Qt3 free except in the 1.0.0 series. Meanwhile, for LibreCAD 2.2.0 series, Qt5 is mandatory.

What's New

Beta 2.2.0 RC 4:

This pre-release is presumably the last one.

When no issues arise, this will be the new release 2.2.0 soon.

A build for Apple M1 hardware failed, but you can use the x86 DMG package too, it runs on M1 hardware via Rosetta 2 translation layer.

Stable 2.1.3:

Bugs eliminated: