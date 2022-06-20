With ventoy, you don't need to format the disk again and again, you just need to copy the iso file to the USB drive and boot it. You can copy many iso files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them. Both Legacy BIOS and UEFI are supported in the same way. 420+ ISO files are tested.

A "Ventoy Compatible" concept is introduced by ventoy, which can help to support any ISO file.

Features

100% open source

Simple to use

Fast (limited only by the speed of copying iso file)

Directly boot from iso file, no extraction needed

Legacy + UEFI supported in the same way

UEFI Secure Boot supported (1.0.07+)

Persistence supported (1.0.11+)

MBR and GPT partition style supported (1.0.15+)

WIM files boot supported (Legacy + UEFI) (1.0.12+)

Auto installation supported (1.0.09+)

ISO files larger than 4GB supported

Native boot menu style for Legacy & UEFI

Most type of OS supported, 300+ iso files tested

Not only boot but also complete installation process

ISO files can be listed in List mode/TreeView mode Notes

"Ventoy Compatible" concept

Plugin Framework

USB drive write-protected support

USB normal use unaffected

Data nondestructive during version upgrade

No need to update Ventoy when a new distro is released

What's New