Say "hello" to a different messaging experience. An unexpected focus on privacy, combined with all of the features you expect.
Millions of people use Signal every day for free and instantaneous communication anywhere in the world. Send and receive high-fidelity messages, participate in HD voice/video calls, and explore a growing set of new features that help you stay connected. Signal’s advanced privacy-preserving technology is always enabled, so you can focus on sharing the moments that matter with the people who matter to you.
State-of-the-art end-to-end encryption (powered by the open source Signal Protocol) keeps your conversations secure. We can't read your messages or listen to your calls, and no one else can either. Privacy isn’t an optional mode — it’s just the way that Signal works. Every message, every call, every time.
- Go fast – Messages are delivered quickly and reliably, even on slow networks. Signal is optimized to operate in the most constrained environment possible.
- Feel free – Signal is a completely independent 501c3 nonprofit. Development is supported by users like you. No advertisements. No trackers. No kidding.
- Be yourself – You can use your existing phone number and address book to securely communicate with your friends.
- Speak up – Whether they live across town or across the ocean, Signal’s enhanced audio and video quality will make your friends and family feel closer.
- Whisper in the shadows – Switch to the dark theme if you refuse to see the light.
- Sound familiar – Choose custom alerts for each contact, or disable noises completely. Simon & Garfunkel wrote a hit song about it in 1964, and you can experience the sound of silence whenever you want by choosing “None” as your notification ringtone.
- Picture this – Use the built-in image editing features to sketch, crop, and flip your outgoing photos. There’s even a text tool so that you can add more words to the 1,000 that your picture is already worth.
Note: To use the Signal desktop app, Signal must first be installed on your phone.
What's New:
Windows and macOS version at 5.27:
- This version contains a number of small tweaks and bug fixes to keep Signal running smoothly.
Signal Android APK updated to 5.28.0:
- If something interrupts your recording (like admiring our new looks), your message will be perfectly preserved in our new draft state.
- Play voice notes at double speed if you're in a rush, or slow them down if you want to cherish the moment. Or just because you think it sounds funny.
- A new in-app player lets you control voice note playback when switching to another chat or the chat list.
