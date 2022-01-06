As featured in:

Millions of people use Signal every day for free and instantaneous communication anywhere in the world. Send and receive high-fidelity messages, participate in HD voice/video calls, and explore a growing set of new features that help you stay connected. Signal’s advanced privacy-preserving technology is always enabled, so you can focus on sharing the moments that matter with the people who matter to you.

State-of-the-art end-to-end encryption (powered by the open source Signal Protocol) keeps your conversations secure. We can't read your messages or listen to your calls, and no one else can either. Privacy isn’t an optional mode — it’s just the way that Signal works. Every message, every call, every time.

Note: To use the Signal desktop app, Signal must first be installed on your phone.

What's New:

Windows and macOS version at 5.27:

This version contains a number of small tweaks and bug fixes to keep Signal running smoothly.

Signal Android APK updated to 5.28.0: