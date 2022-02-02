As featured in:

If you have a Raspberry Pi this is the official operating system for you. Raspberry Pi OS is the recommended operating system for normal use on a Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi OS is a free operating system based on Debian, optimized for the Raspberry Pi hardware. Raspberry Pi OS comes with over 35,000 packages: precompiled software bundled in a nice format for easy installation on your Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi OS is a community project under active development, with an emphasis on improving the stability and performance of as many Debian packages as possible.

All features for the Raspberry Pi OS can be found here and the installation instructions can be found here.

