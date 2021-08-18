As featured in:

DS4Windows is a portable program that allows you to get the best experience while using a DualShock 4 on your PC. By emulating a Xbox 360 controller, many more games are accessible and you can play PC games using the PlayStation controller.

Features:

Use X360-like input to use the DS4 in more games and have rumble

Use the same app for mapping a DS4, DualSense, Switch Pro, and JoyCon

Use the touchpad as a mouse or for more actions

Use sixaxis movement for just as many actions

Control the Lightbar: turn it off, dynamically change by battery level, and more

Map the buttons and sticks to other 360 controls or keyboard actions or macros

Use profiles to quickly switch between configurations for your controllers

Automatically switch profiles by when a certain program(s) is launched

Hold an action to access a new whole set of controls

Get a reading of how the sticks and sixaxis is working

Assign a deadzone to both analog sticks, the triggers, and the sixaxis

Automatically get new updates

Requirements:

Windows 10 or newer (Thanks Microsoft)

Microsoft .NET 4.8 or higher (needed to unzip the driver and for macros to work properly)

Visual C++ 2015-2019 Redistributable. x64 or x86

ViGEmBus driver (DS4Windows will install it for you)

Microsoft 360 Driver (link inside DS4Windows, already installed by Windows if you've used a 360 controller before)

Sony DualShock 4

Instructions:

Extract the 2 programs from zip file (DS4Windows and DS4Updater)

Launch DS4Windows and choose where you want to save profiles

A windows will pop up showing how to install the driver, if not, go to settings and click "Controller/Driver Setup"

If you have used SCP's tool in the past, you may need to uninstall the drivers to use the DS4 with Bluetooth

Connect the DS4 via a micro usb or through bluetooth (DS4 Device name: "Wireless Controller") may need to enter pair code: 0000)

All should be good to go once you connect the controller, if not restart DS4Windows, or even your computer.

Note: Some games work with the DS4 without DS4Windows. Games like these can cause double input in menus (ie pressing down on the dpad moves 2 spaces) or the wrong button to do incorrect functions. To solve this, check Hide DS4 in the settings, if you see a warning in the log/text on the bottom, that means you must close said game or client that causes the conflict and reconnect the controller.

Connection method:

Micro USB cable

Sony Wireless Adapter

Bluetooth 4.0 (via an adapter or built in PC). Only use of Microsoft BT stack is supported. CSR BT stack is confirmed to not work with the DS4 even though some CSR adapters work fine using Microsoft BT stack. Toshiba's adapters currently do not work. Disabling 'Enable output data' in the controller profile settings might help with latency issues, but will disable light bar and rumble support.

Disable PlayStation Configuration Support and Xbox Configuration Support options in Steam

What's New:

Added output Stick and Axis options for Gyro Mouse Joystick

Use TabControl to contain gyro output panels. Simplifies XAML

Re-enabled DS4 emulation support

Added fake DS4 FrameCounter field for DualSense, Switch Pro and JoyCon devices

Increased default Idle Disconnect time to 15 min

Disabled DS4 controller emulation support. Can't have nice things

Only perform output slot lookup in virtual device plugin routine when emulating a controller

Check for device removal status before adding device to main view list. Fixes initial Switch Pro disconnect on hotplug when controller battery is dead

Changed mapper to copy timestamp data from original input state object. Used for DS4 Gyro Passthru

Changed ControllerListViewModel locking strategy for non-Sony DS4s that might fail the initial handshake

Removed OnlyInputData0x01 hack for fake DS4 controllers (fake DS4 using Sony VID+PID combo)

No longer provide support for knockoff fake DS4 controllers

Changed Lightbar TabItem in Profile Editor to use embedded TabControl

Added warning text for Lightbar Passthru mode stating the old feature is currently disabled

Fixed combo box cutoff in Dark theme. Contribution by Sajidur78

Updated Brazilian Portuguese translation pack. Contribution by nelitow

Updated FakerInputWrapper libraries for F13 - F24 key support

Added F13 to F24 keys for FakerInput mapping

Decreased button wheel delta. Increased button wheel sensitivity. Now uses 150 ms for time delta

Updated FakerInputWrapper libraries. Fixes array bounds check for KeyboardReport

Fixes for Stick Outer Btn bindings

Added ManagementException catch for initial connection. Apparently it can be thrown in that call.

Expanded max output limits for LS and RS

Re-design dark theme and use theme colors in AutoProfiles. Contribution by Sajidur78

Changed DualSense trigger Full Click resistance depending on profile settings

Changes to better handle connection failure for Switch Pro and JoyCon devices

Another fix for EnhancedKey usage for FakerInput mapping

Bundled PurgeOldXInput 0.1.2

3.0.12

Removed old Input Curve options

Corrected coordinate system for Stick to Mouse Wheel

Fixed saving of Max Output Force options

Expand output for Gyro Mouse Joystick Max Output routine. Make sure maximum output can be achieved. Likely would not achieve a completely straight line when using Gyro.

Expanded macrodone array. Fixes some macro bindings for later virtual buttons

Added 'Hide DS4 Controller' option back in again

Increased button mouse wheel delta. Decreases wheel sensitivity

Unified late profile options checks

Increased resistance range for DualSense trigger Full Click

3.0.11

Group and move Virtual Controller options in Other tab. Contribution by Kanuan

Fixed MODIFIER_ENHANCED value for FakerInput mapping

Fixed Alt, Windows, and other modifier keys mapping for FakerInput

Fixed Stick to Mouse Wheel routine for SendInput output

Fixed tray menu profile selection for names with underscores

Added many tooltip strings in Profile Editor

Fixed RenameProfileWindow closing early due to early DialogResult assignment. Property calls Close on the Window

Removed BitChute social link

Fixed display of CheckEveryUnit combobox in Settings tab. Not sure when VS changed that portion of the XAML

Removed obsolete 'Hide DS4 Controller' option again. Can't have options

Added ScrollViewer to Other tab in Profile Editor. Enough controls in tab to justify it

Added force option for LS and RS MaxOutput. Allow 100% forced circular max output for sticks

Made Capture, SL, and SR buttons mappable

Created Outer Button bindings for LS and RS. Allows extra distance action for the sticks like Walk or Sprint

Display Touchpad X and Y in Controller Readings tab

Increased HID report input buffer to 3 rather than 2. Not sure it will really matter

Disabled broken DS4 feedback support again. Can't have semi-nice things. Don't bring it up again until at least the next ViGEmBus driver update

Added change to not send Profile loaded message for secondary JoyCon in Joined mode

3.0.9

Fixed obtaining source index item for Special Action list

Allow Touchpad Click as an output for Macros

Delay log message for virtual device association

Updated ViGEmPluginFailure message to make reference to PurgeOldXInput utility

Added PurgeOldXInput utility to Tools folder. Might be useful for deleting invalid virtual Xbox 360 controllers

Updated Japanese translation. Contribution by toshixm

Updated Czech translation. Contribution by MikeCZ23

Bundled DS4Updater 1.5.5

3.0.8

Added slot# log messages to a gamepad connect/disconnect handler and 'permanent' slot debug msg. Contribution by mika-n

Small special action fix when action trigger is somehow flagged as None

Added support for virtual KB+M driver FakerInput v. 0.1. Needed to play Valorant and other apps that block SendInput events.

Sort Special Action list by action name

Fixed event order issue that caused output slots to not get disconnected

Reduced mouse remainder cutoff to the hundredths place

Fixed OutSlotDevice check to make sure Permanent slots are detached on service stop

3.0.6:

Support for DS3 gamepad as vendor defined device over DsHidMini driver. Contribution by mika-n

Now issue immediate virtual device unplug upon Windows suspend

Changed ViGEmBus lookup routine to perform a list based lookup for potential drivers. Attempt to discover newest version from version info

Changed ViGEmClient library to attempt to connect to newest available version of ViGEmBus on a system rather than the first version found

Set all controller slots to use the Default profile initially when making a new config

Immediately issue unplug of all virtual controllers when pressing main Stop button

Initial implementation of HidHide integration. Display key icon for HidHide hidden device. Insert DS4Windows.exe into whitelist at startup if necessary

Changed method of obtaining current executable file location. Needed due to assembly changes in .NET 5 breaking support for custom exe filenames

Added HidHide installer link to Welcome dialog window

Added HidHide Configuration Client app link in Settings tab

Hide HidNinja link in Settings tab if HidGuardian is not installed

Show the text value of 'Max Saturation' lightbar setting. Contribution by sabihoshi

Changed Launch Program special action to use UseShellExecute

3.0.4:

Fixed launching of HidGuardHelper for .NET 5 usage

Fixed URL string generation for updater version redirect on download failure

Fixed a few typos in the English strings. Contribution by instilledbee

Bundled HidGuardHelper 0.2.0

DS4Windows now targets .NET 5

Changed ViGEm libraries to target .NET Core 3.1

Now use MdXaml rather than Markdown.Xaml for Changelog text rendering

Removed Newtonsoft.Json library dependency

Removed use of .NET 5 Runtime check nag window

Fixed UDP Server locking device input in .NET 5. Caused by API change for SocketAsyncEventArgs

Moved app config loading to occur after logger is created

Change extras flag to take current DS4Control into account

Added additionalProbingPaths to runtimeconfig.json

Use UseShellExecute for ProcessStartInfo. Due to Process.Start change in .NET 5

Added newer bat self deletion routine. Make sure to return 0 status code in process when performing bat self-delete

2.2.15

Ignore duplicate device when in Shared mode

Added extra processing to Version string for .NET 5 and later. Expecting Microsoft to use their own standard was a mistake

Changed URL used for .NET 5 Runtime download

2.2.11

Implemented newer feedback handler routine for virtual DS4 devices. Added virtual DS4 rumble back in

Now sure to use continuous calibration routine for non-DS4 devices

Changed severity of ViGEmPluginFailure message. Now indicates that a user should probably reboot Windows if it happens

Fixed JoyCon R Gyro Roll. Old value was inverted

Copy modified JoyCon current state for use in UDP server

Only display device in UDP server if it is a primary device. Mainly needed due to JoyCon R in Joined JoyCon mode

Added exception catching when saving Actions xml file. File corruption will now cause the file to be written from scratch

Use Task error log helper for some background service tasks. Allows some extra possible error messages to show up in the Log

Simplify UDP motion event creation. Allow motion event to be created when enabling UDP server

Make Flash at High Latency default to 50 ms

Dark Theme color changes. Color contrast has been reduced. Contribution by AnessZurba

Skip writing device wheel calibraton nodes if empty

Now use estimated wheel center values if controller config has an empty entry. Problem caused some app instability and memory bloating due to excessive log messages in Log tab (over 1GB RAM usage)

Implemented axial dead zone and related settings

Fixed ColorByBattery panel visibility for first open. Contribution by MakiseKurisu

Changes for continuous calibration routine for Sony Wireless Adapter connections. Contribution by MakiseKurisu

Tweaked profile loading for some older fallback options

2.2.8

Fixed resetting of trigger values for Two Stage modes

Removed references to old Discord server

Pull gyro calibration sampling routine out to its own method

Fixed normal button binding to Touchpad Click output

Attempt to go to DS4Updater Release page if automatic download of updater failed

Added GitHub link to Social row in About window

Fixed x86 ViGEm installer URL

2.2.7