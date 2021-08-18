Download
DS4Windows is a portable program that allows you to get the best experience while using a DualShock 4 on your PC. By emulating a Xbox 360 controller, many more games are accessible and you can play PC games using the PlayStation controller.
Features:
- Use X360-like input to use the DS4 in more games and have rumble
- Use the same app for mapping a DS4, DualSense, Switch Pro, and JoyCon
- Use the touchpad as a mouse or for more actions
- Use sixaxis movement for just as many actions
- Control the Lightbar: turn it off, dynamically change by battery level, and more
- Map the buttons and sticks to other 360 controls or keyboard actions or macros
- Use profiles to quickly switch between configurations for your controllers
- Automatically switch profiles by when a certain program(s) is launched
- Hold an action to access a new whole set of controls
- Get a reading of how the sticks and sixaxis is working
- Assign a deadzone to both analog sticks, the triggers, and the sixaxis
- Automatically get new updates
Requirements:
- Windows 10 or newer (Thanks Microsoft)
- Microsoft .NET 4.8 or higher (needed to unzip the driver and for macros to work properly)
- Visual C++ 2015-2019 Redistributable. x64 or x86
- ViGEmBus driver (DS4Windows will install it for you)
- Microsoft 360 Driver (link inside DS4Windows, already installed by Windows if you've used a 360 controller before)
- Sony DualShock 4
Instructions:
- Extract the 2 programs from zip file (DS4Windows and DS4Updater)
- Launch DS4Windows and choose where you want to save profiles
- A windows will pop up showing how to install the driver, if not, go to settings and click "Controller/Driver Setup"
- If you have used SCP's tool in the past, you may need to uninstall the drivers to use the DS4 with Bluetooth
- Connect the DS4 via a micro usb or through bluetooth (DS4 Device name: "Wireless Controller") may need to enter pair code: 0000)
- All should be good to go once you connect the controller, if not restart DS4Windows, or even your computer.
Note: Some games work with the DS4 without DS4Windows. Games like these can cause double input in menus (ie pressing down on the dpad moves 2 spaces) or the wrong button to do incorrect functions. To solve this, check Hide DS4 in the settings, if you see a warning in the log/text on the bottom, that means you must close said game or client that causes the conflict and reconnect the controller.
Connection method:
- Micro USB cable
- Sony Wireless Adapter
- Bluetooth 4.0 (via an adapter or built in PC). Only use of Microsoft BT stack is supported. CSR BT stack is confirmed to not work with the DS4 even though some CSR adapters work fine using Microsoft BT stack. Toshiba's adapters currently do not work. Disabling 'Enable output data' in the controller profile settings might help with latency issues, but will disable light bar and rumble support.
- Disable PlayStation Configuration Support and Xbox Configuration Support options in Steam
- Added output Stick and Axis options for Gyro Mouse Joystick
- Use TabControl to contain gyro output panels. Simplifies XAML
- Re-enabled DS4 emulation support
- Added fake DS4 FrameCounter field for DualSense, Switch Pro and JoyCon devices
- Increased default Idle Disconnect time to 15 min
- Disabled DS4 controller emulation support. Can't have nice things
- Only perform output slot lookup in virtual device plugin routine when emulating a controller
- Check for device removal status before adding device to main view list. Fixes initial Switch Pro disconnect on hotplug when controller battery is dead
- Changed mapper to copy timestamp data from original input state object. Used for DS4 Gyro Passthru
- Changed ControllerListViewModel locking strategy for non-Sony DS4s that might fail the initial handshake
- Removed OnlyInputData0x01 hack for fake DS4 controllers (fake DS4 using Sony VID+PID combo)
- No longer provide support for knockoff fake DS4 controllers
- Changed Lightbar TabItem in Profile Editor to use embedded TabControl
- Added warning text for Lightbar Passthru mode stating the old feature is currently disabled
- Fixed combo box cutoff in Dark theme. Contribution by Sajidur78
- Updated Brazilian Portuguese translation pack. Contribution by nelitow
- Updated FakerInputWrapper libraries for F13 - F24 key support
- Added F13 to F24 keys for FakerInput mapping
- Decreased button wheel delta. Increased button wheel sensitivity. Now uses 150 ms for time delta
- Updated FakerInputWrapper libraries. Fixes array bounds check for KeyboardReport
- Fixes for Stick Outer Btn bindings
- Added ManagementException catch for initial connection. Apparently it can be thrown in that call.
- Expanded max output limits for LS and RS
- Re-design dark theme and use theme colors in AutoProfiles. Contribution by Sajidur78
- Changed DualSense trigger Full Click resistance depending on profile settings
- Changes to better handle connection failure for Switch Pro and JoyCon devices
- Another fix for EnhancedKey usage for FakerInput mapping
- Bundled PurgeOldXInput 0.1.2
3.0.12
- Removed old Input Curve options
- Corrected coordinate system for Stick to Mouse Wheel
- Fixed saving of Max Output Force options
- Expand output for Gyro Mouse Joystick Max Output routine. Make sure maximum output can be achieved. Likely would not achieve a completely straight line when using Gyro.
- Expanded macrodone array. Fixes some macro bindings for later virtual buttons
- Added 'Hide DS4 Controller' option back in again
- Increased button mouse wheel delta. Decreases wheel sensitivity
- Unified late profile options checks
- Increased resistance range for DualSense trigger Full Click
3.0.11
- Group and move Virtual Controller options in Other tab. Contribution by Kanuan
- Fixed MODIFIER_ENHANCED value for FakerInput mapping
- Fixed Alt, Windows, and other modifier keys mapping for FakerInput
- Fixed Stick to Mouse Wheel routine for SendInput output
- Fixed tray menu profile selection for names with underscores
- Added many tooltip strings in Profile Editor
- Fixed RenameProfileWindow closing early due to early DialogResult assignment. Property calls Close on the Window
- Removed BitChute social link
- Fixed display of CheckEveryUnit combobox in Settings tab. Not sure when VS changed that portion of the XAML
- Removed obsolete 'Hide DS4 Controller' option again. Can't have options
- Added ScrollViewer to Other tab in Profile Editor. Enough controls in tab to justify it
- Added force option for LS and RS MaxOutput. Allow 100% forced circular max output for sticks
- Made Capture, SL, and SR buttons mappable
- Created Outer Button bindings for LS and RS. Allows extra distance action for the sticks like Walk or Sprint
- Display Touchpad X and Y in Controller Readings tab
- Increased HID report input buffer to 3 rather than 2. Not sure it will really matter
- Disabled broken DS4 feedback support again. Can't have semi-nice things. Don't bring it up again until at least the next ViGEmBus driver update
- Added change to not send Profile loaded message for secondary JoyCon in Joined mode
3.0.9
- Fixed obtaining source index item for Special Action list
- Allow Touchpad Click as an output for Macros
- Delay log message for virtual device association
- Updated ViGEmPluginFailure message to make reference to PurgeOldXInput utility
- Added PurgeOldXInput utility to Tools folder. Might be useful for deleting invalid virtual Xbox 360 controllers
- Updated Japanese translation. Contribution by toshixm
- Updated Czech translation. Contribution by MikeCZ23
- Bundled DS4Updater 1.5.5
3.0.8
- Added slot# log messages to a gamepad connect/disconnect handler and 'permanent' slot debug msg. Contribution by mika-n
- Small special action fix when action trigger is somehow flagged as None
- Added support for virtual KB+M driver FakerInput v. 0.1. Needed to play Valorant and other apps that block SendInput events.
- Sort Special Action list by action name
- Fixed event order issue that caused output slots to not get disconnected
- Reduced mouse remainder cutoff to the hundredths place
- Fixed OutSlotDevice check to make sure Permanent slots are detached on service stop
3.0.6:
- Support for DS3 gamepad as vendor defined device over DsHidMini driver. Contribution by mika-n
- Now issue immediate virtual device unplug upon Windows suspend
- Changed ViGEmBus lookup routine to perform a list based lookup for potential drivers. Attempt to discover newest version from version info
- Changed ViGEmClient library to attempt to connect to newest available version of ViGEmBus on a system rather than the first version found
- Set all controller slots to use the Default profile initially when making a new config
- Immediately issue unplug of all virtual controllers when pressing main Stop button
- Initial implementation of HidHide integration. Display key icon for HidHide hidden device. Insert DS4Windows.exe into whitelist at startup if necessary
- Changed method of obtaining current executable file location. Needed due to assembly changes in .NET 5 breaking support for custom exe filenames
- Added HidHide installer link to Welcome dialog window
- Added HidHide Configuration Client app link in Settings tab
- Hide HidNinja link in Settings tab if HidGuardian is not installed
- Show the text value of 'Max Saturation' lightbar setting. Contribution by sabihoshi
- Changed Launch Program special action to use UseShellExecute
3.0.4:
- Fixed launching of HidGuardHelper for .NET 5 usage
- Fixed URL string generation for updater version redirect on download failure
- Fixed a few typos in the English strings. Contribution by instilledbee
- Bundled HidGuardHelper 0.2.0
- DS4Windows now targets .NET 5
- Changed ViGEm libraries to target .NET Core 3.1
- Now use MdXaml rather than Markdown.Xaml for Changelog text rendering
- Removed Newtonsoft.Json library dependency
- Removed use of .NET 5 Runtime check nag window
- Fixed UDP Server locking device input in .NET 5. Caused by API change for SocketAsyncEventArgs
- Moved app config loading to occur after logger is created
- Change extras flag to take current DS4Control into account
- Added additionalProbingPaths to runtimeconfig.json
- Use UseShellExecute for ProcessStartInfo. Due to Process.Start change in .NET 5
- Added newer bat self deletion routine. Make sure to return 0 status code in process when performing bat self-delete
2.2.15
- Ignore duplicate device when in Shared mode
- Added extra processing to Version string for .NET 5 and later. Expecting Microsoft to use their own standard was a mistake
- Changed URL used for .NET 5 Runtime download
2.2.11
- Implemented newer feedback handler routine for virtual DS4 devices. Added virtual DS4 rumble back in
- Now sure to use continuous calibration routine for non-DS4 devices
- Changed severity of ViGEmPluginFailure message. Now indicates that a user should probably reboot Windows if it happens
- Fixed JoyCon R Gyro Roll. Old value was inverted
- Copy modified JoyCon current state for use in UDP server
- Only display device in UDP server if it is a primary device. Mainly needed due to JoyCon R in Joined JoyCon mode
- Added exception catching when saving Actions xml file. File corruption will now cause the file to be written from scratch
- Use Task error log helper for some background service tasks. Allows some extra possible error messages to show up in the Log
- Simplify UDP motion event creation. Allow motion event to be created when enabling UDP server
- Make Flash at High Latency default to 50 ms
- Dark Theme color changes. Color contrast has been reduced. Contribution by AnessZurba
- Skip writing device wheel calibraton nodes if empty
- Now use estimated wheel center values if controller config has an empty entry. Problem caused some app instability and memory bloating due to excessive log messages in Log tab (over 1GB RAM usage)
- Implemented axial dead zone and related settings
- Fixed ColorByBattery panel visibility for first open. Contribution by MakiseKurisu
- Changes for continuous calibration routine for Sony Wireless Adapter connections. Contribution by MakiseKurisu
- Tweaked profile loading for some older fallback options
2.2.8
- Fixed resetting of trigger values for Two Stage modes
- Removed references to old Discord server
- Pull gyro calibration sampling routine out to its own method
- Fixed normal button binding to Touchpad Click output
- Attempt to go to DS4Updater Release page if automatic download of updater failed
- Added GitHub link to Social row in About window
- Fixed x86 ViGEm installer URL
2.2.7
- Added an extra precaution to unplug any permanent output devices upon service stop. ViGEmBus should handle this already but just want to make sure.
- Updated Polish translation. Contribution by gregory678
- Changed locking strategy for ControllerSlotManager collection
- Fixed right click disconnect slot index for new sorted list
- Implemented a variant of Two Stage Triggers
- Added Trigger effects presets. Currently only useful for the DualSense controller
- Added averaging gyro calibration upon device connection. Contribution by firodj
- Skip unknown DS4Controls names while loading a profile
- Fixed issue with missingSettings being set for fallback value lookup on Profile load. Constantly re-saved profiles
- Only reset outDevTypeTemp on full profile save. Ensured proper controller image is used in Binding window after clicking Apply in Profile Editor
- Change arrangement of lit LED lights for DualSense controller
- Allow Touchpad Click button passthru with Mouse and Controls mode
- Changed device type settings. Now use device specific (serial) settings. Now saved to ControllerConfigs.xml
- Added check for valid output report types upon DS4 BT device connection. Can revert to using output report 0x11 if needed. Not sure if it will matter
- Ignore output plugin routine and other calls if requested profile file does not exist