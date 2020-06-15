As featured in:

Imagine your favorite game with ambient occlusion, real depth of field effects, color correction and more ... ReShade exposes an automated and generic way to access both frame color and depth information (latter is automatically disabled during multiplayer to prevent exploitation) and all the tools to make it happen.

The possibilities are endless! Add advanced depth-edge-detection-driven SMAA antialiasing, screen space ambient occlusion, depth of field effects, chromatic aberration, dynamic film grain, automatic saturation and color correction, cross processing, multi-pass blurring ... you name it.

ReShade features its very own shading language and transcompiler, called ReShade FX. The syntax is based on HLSL, adding useful features designed for developing post-processing-effects: Define and use textures right from the shader code, render to them, change renderstates, retrieve color and depth data, request custom values like timers or key states, ...

And that's not it. Write your shaders just once, they'll work everywhere, regardless of your target being Direct3D or OpenGL: ReShade takes care of compiling them to the right shader model and language.

Open Source

As of January 1st 2017, ReShade is open sourced under the terms and conditions of the BSD 3-clause license! You can help development with your own contributions via the official GitHub repository.

Note:

ReShade supports all of Direct3D 9, Direct3D 10, Direct3D 11, Direct3D 12 and OpenGL.

A computer with Windows 7 SP1, 8.1 or 10 and the DirectX end-user runtime installed is required.

Use preset files (*.ini) that can be created from ReShade's in-game user interface to share your configurations.

ReShade loads all presets placed in the game directory automatically (both *.ini and *.txt).

Do NOT share the binaries or shader files. Link users to this website instead.

Quick start: Run setup tool > Follow instructions > Close setup tool > Start game > ... > Profit | Troubleshooting

What's New:

Added individual effect file selection dialog to setup tool again

Added help text to setup tool dialogs to explain them to new users

Added option to relax modifier state checks for shortcuts

See reshade.me/forum/troubleshooting/6358-re...r-with-modifier-keys

Fixed corrupted image in Vulkan with effects that read and write to custom render targets

Fixed stencil data looking corrupted in Vulkan

Fixed input/output parameter structure flattening in SPIR-V code generation

Fixed crash in AMD driver bug workaround

Fixed "ReShadeGUI.ini" not always being created in the same directory as the "ReShade.ini" configuration file

Fixed preprocessor errors not showing up in log

Fixed macros used inside "#include" statement not working in included file

Changed setup tool texture directory search to include "jpg" and "jpeg" extensions

Changed "Cancel" button caption in setup tool effect package selection to "Skip"

Changed "Standard effects" package to be a required package that cannot be deselected (since it contains ReShade.fxh which is used by many effects)

4.6