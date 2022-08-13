Start or join a 100-person meeting with crystal-clear, face-to-face video, high quality screen sharing, and instant messaging - for free. Zoom brings video conferencing, online meetings and group messaging into one easy-to-use application.

Chrome

The Zoom Chrome Extension allows participants to schedule Zoom cloud meetings directly from Google Calendar. With the click of a button, you can start an instant meeting or schedule a future meeting. The meeting URL and information is sent via a Google Calendar invitation so the attendee can join with a single-click. Zoom Chrome Extension allows you to:

Start an instant meeting

Schedule a meeting

Schedule a meeting for other

Focus Mode

In focus mode, only the host can see participants' videos and profile pictures. You can start Focus Mode from the "More" menu on the toolbar of the desktop client. This setting is available at the account-, group-, and user-level settings pages. This requires the desktop client for Windows or macOS version 5.7.3 or higher.

What's New

Changes to existing features

Enforcement of TLS certificates

Starting August 15, 2022 Zoom will require organizations to utilize TLS certificates (either managed by Zoom or provided by the organization) for the Meeting Connector. Additionally, as a part of this change, users will be able to utilize the Zoom Web client for on-prem meetings.

Security enhancement on macOS systems. Read the security bulletin here.

Previous Notes:

New and enhanced features

Indonesian language support - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. The Zoom client now supports Indonesian. By default, Zoom will match the operating system's language if supported and users can manually select a language of their choice.

Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options

Disable in-meeting use of Zoom Whiteboard - DisableInMeetingWhiteBoard - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Disabled by default, this option disables the ability to use the Zoom Whiteboard feature during a meeting.

Meeting/webinar features

Support for preventing external users from saving in-meeting/webinar chats - Windows, macOS, Linux. Account owners and admins can choose to only allow users in their account to save chats from meetings and/or webinars. This option is available at the account, group, and user levels, and can be locked at the account or group level. This feature requires client version 5.11.3 or higher.

Speaker attribution included in downloaded transcript - Windows, macOS, Linux. Downloaded transcript records will include the speaker's name, as well as timestamps, when saved locally.

Meeting features

Support for Breakout Rooms in E2E encrypted meetings - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Meetings using the E2E encryption option are able to utilize breakout rooms, with the same enhancements as breakout rooms in meetings with our standard meeting encryption.

Webinar features

Support for Zoom Whiteboard in Webinars - Windows, macOS, Linux. Hosts can launch and collaborate on Zoom Whiteboards within Zoom Webinars.

Whiteboard features

Host control of in-meeting Whiteboard access - Windows, macOS, Linux. Meeting hosts can adjust the behavior of who can begin sharing a Whiteboard in a meeting (host only or all participants), as well as who can interrupt a participant's Whiteboard (host only or all participants).

Default titles for Whiteboards created in-meeting - Windows, macOS, Linux. New Whiteboards created in a meeting use the meeting's name as the default name of the project. The name can be edited in-meeting or afterwards as needed.

In-meeting Pan tool - Windows, macOS, Linux

The in-meeting Whiteboard experience includes a pan tool, allowing the host to move the canvas freely without unintentionally selecting and moving objects.

Move Whiteboard to trash in meetings - Windows, macOS, Linux. If a Whiteboard project is no longer needed, it can be moved to the Trash during a meeting.

Object and group rotation - Windows, macOS, Linux. Objects, or groups of objects, can be rotated during an in-meeting Whiteboard session. After clicking on the rotate icon, the option rotates, snapping to the nearest 15° increment. Holding the Shift key allows free rotation without snapping.

Chat features

Share videos from mobile devices - Android, iOS. Users can share video files from their mobile device's camera roll or file explorer to Zoom Chat.

Phone features

Receive SMS short codes - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Users with SMS enabled can receive SMS messages from short codes. Short codes are special short-digit phone numbers typically used for ordering services or sending two-factor authentication codes.

Mark voicemail as unread - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Users can mark voicemails as unread and flag them for follow up. Unread voicemails can be filtered as all or follow up.

Dial via Zoom Phone from Android address book - Android. When users navigate to the Android address book they can initiate a call through Zoom Phone instead of the native Android dialer.

Contact Center features

Internal calling between Zoom Phone to Zoom Contact Center - Windows, macOS. Calls from Zoom Phone to Zoom Contact Center route directly to one another for best call quality and will not incur charges as an outbound Zoom Phone call. Note: PSTN calls forwarded or transferred from Zoom Phone to Zoom Contact Center may continue to incur charges as an inbound Zoom Contact Center call. This can be useful for use cases where calls are routed from a Zoom Phone auto receptionist or user to a Zoom Contact Center flow. Agents can also transfer a contact center voice call to a Zoom Phone user by entering their extension number.

Update Zoom presence status based on contact center status - Windows, macOS. Agents' Zoom presence will be automatically set based on their contact center status. For example, if an agent is in the Occupied status while in a video engagement, their Zoom presence status will be automatically set to In a Meeting.

Enhancements to closed engagements tab - Windows, macOS. Agents and supervisors are able to see all engagements which were assigned to them and closed, as well as engagements which were assigned to them but closed with another agent or supervisor. Additionally, queue supervisors can see all engagements which were closed and assigned to the agents in their queue as well as engagements which were assigned to an agent in their queue but were closed with another agent.

Enhancements to active engagements tabs - Windows, macOS. When viewing the active engagements tab, supervisors and agents can see the flow that the engagement went through. Additionally, the supervisor action buttons have moved to the ellipses icon (...) menu rather than having their own column area.

Callback label for inbound notifications - Windows, macOS. If a customer requests a callback and is routed to an agent, the inbound voice call notification will display Callback above the consumer's phone number and display name.

End of SMS or chat engagement experience - Windows, macOS. Agents can set a disposition for closed SMS or chat engagements. Additionally, a new Messaging Wrap-up section has been added in the left-side panel for messaging engagements that are closed but awaiting a disposition.

Enhancements to multi-tasking while on an active engagement - Windows, macOS. When an agent is on an active engagement and switches to another tab in the Zoom desktop client, agents will see a banner that notifies them of the active engagement and allows them to mute/unmute their microphone.

Set contact center ringtone - Windows, macOS. Agents can set a ringtone specifically for contact center inbound engagements to differentiate these from inbound Zoom Phone calls and Zoom Meeting invites.

Resolved Issues

Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding proxy authentication - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Resolved an issue regarding a host's changed display name not appearing as such in Q&A - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding Webinar Q&A not appearing for some - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Resolved an issue regarding incomplete syncing of contacts from Exchange - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Resolved an issue regarding audio quality scoring reporting inaccurate results in the Dashboard - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Resolved an issue regarding shortened join links being incorrectly parsed from calendar event details - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Resolved an issue regarding missing results when searching for a contact's number in the localized format - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Resolved an issue regarding shared content becoming pixelated - Windows, macOS, Linux

Resolved an issue regarding Slide Control and Google Slides - Windows, macOS

Resolved an issue regarding adding a contact when utilizing dark mode - Windows, macOS

Resolved an issue regarding Zoom Contact Center Ready status - Windows

Resolved an issue regarding sharing screen to a Zoom Room - Windows

Resolved an issue regarding losing other authentication methods after choosing SSO - Windows

Resolved an issue regarding the keyboard shortcut for switching interpretation channels - macOS

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding failed screen sharing when using a case sensitive file system - macOS

Resolved an issue regarding starting a meeting when a call is on hold - macOS

Resolved an issue regarding unmuting after adjusting audio settings - Linux

Resolved an issue regarding practice session notifications on mobile devices - Android, iOS

Resolved an issue regarding group chat notifications - Android, iOS

Resolved an issue regarding poll question character limits not displaying accurately in the live session - Android

Resolved an issue regarding bluetooth devices - Android

Resolved an issue regarding audio not reconnecting in a meeting after receiving a call - iOS

Resolved an issue regarding double-tap to pin a video - iOS

Meeting features

Search breakout rooms - Windows, macOS, Linux. Hosts and co-hosts are able to better manage breakout rooms with the ability to search participants or breakout rooms by name, allowing them to quickly view, assign, or move participants between breakout rooms.

Webinar features

Simultaneous sharing for panelists - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Webinar attendees can now experience the sharing of simultaneous presentations by panelists. This is the same functionality that is already available in Zoom Meetings. The webinar attendee can choose which screen to view, such as seeing the content in their language when a presentation is shared in different languages. This can be helpful when sharing presentations in multiple languages.

Chat Etiquette Tool support for Webinar Q&A - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Chat etiquette policies are also applied to Webinar Q&A content, in addition to the existing support for in-meeting chat, in-webinar chat, and Zoom Chat.

Support for Zoom Apps in Webinars - Windows, macOS. Webinar panelists can launch Zoom Apps during their webinars and share their view of the app with attendees. For some apps, attendees can be invited to open the app and collaborate with the panelists. This feature requires version 5.10.6 and will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend update currently scheduled for June 21.

Chat features

Support for Chat Folders on mobile - Android, iOS. Chat folders can be used and created through the Zoom mobile app, in addition to the desktop client.

Enhanced deep linking for chat and channels - Windows, macOS, Android, iOS. Chat message linking can be done to and from private channels, group chats, and 1:1 conversations. Only users with existing access can view the referenced channels, group chats, or messages.

Notifications when added to a new channel - Windows, macOS, Android, iOS. Users are shown a notification when they are added to a chat channel or group chat.

Support for restricting channel creation by user groups - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Admins can restrict at the Group level if users can create their own public or private channels. This can be configured for both new and existing user groups, and Admins can change the setting at any time.

Support for suppressing channel removal notifications - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Admins can suppress deleted or deactivated user notifications in group chats and channels.

Sidebar and folders enhancements - Windows, macOS. The Starred section has moved to the top on the sidebar, above all folders. A new caret menu to the right of the Chat title includes options to Create a Channel, Join a Channel, Create a Folder, and Add a Bot. The preview of unread Chats or Channels that appears when hovering over an unread badge on a collapsed folder or section will now include @all or @me mentions.

Support for GIF content rating restrictions - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Account admins can restrict certain GIF images in Zoom Chat based on GIPHY's content rating system. Content ratings include G, PG, PG-13, and R.

Support for adding users to a channel in bulk - Windows, macOS, Linux. Zoom Chat channel admins can add members to an existing channel in bulk by copy-and-pasting a list of email addresses. Separate emails are detected by a space, semicolon, comma, or new line.

Happy Anniversary chat celebration - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. When variations of "Happy Anniversary" are used in Zoom Chat, a celebration of raining Tada emojis 🎉 will rain down in the chat window.

Phone features

Call forwarding - Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS. Phone users can enable/disable Call Forwarding on their client and forward their call to internal extensions, external contacts/numbers, and voicemail, depending on their phone plan and policy. This setting can be set for a time duration if desired.

Search Common area phones in Contacts - Windows, macOS. Users can search and dial a desk phone from the Zoom client. They can also browse through a list of Zoom Phone Appliance names in the Contacts page under the Zoom Phone Appliances section.

Contact Center features

Internal calling between Zoom Phone to Zoom Contact Center - Windows, macOS. Calls from Zoom Phone to Zoom Contact Center route directly to one another for best call quality and will not incur charges as an outbound Zoom Phone call. Note: Calls will continue to incur charges as an inbound Zoom Contact Center call. This can be useful for accounts with both products and route calls from a Zoom Phone auto receptionist or user to a Zoom Contact Center flow. Agents can also transfer a contact center voice call to a Zoom Phone user by entering their extension number.

Estimated wait time in video Waiting Room - Windows, macOS. If enabled by an admin, consumers will see the estimated wait time while waiting in the queue for a video engagement (Waiting Room). The estimated wait time is based on several factors including the average handling time.

Enhancements to voice call recordings during call transfers - Windows, macOS. When a call is being recorded and the agent transfers the call to a Zoom Phone user or to an external number, the contact center voice call recording will stop.

Enhancements to chat feature in video engagements - Windows, macOS. There are several UI enhancements to the chat feature in video engagements to better match the web chat experience.

Enhancement to video engagements - Windows, macOS. When an additional consumer is in a video engagement and then they leave, the engagement will continue for the remaining agent and consumer.

Test video and microphone - Windows, macOS. Consumers can test their video and microphone when joining a video engagement using a web browser.

Enhancements to closed engagements tabs - Windows, macOS. When viewing the closed engagements tab, supervisors and agents can search for specific engagement or filter to a subset of engagements.

End of SMS or chat engagement experience - Windows, macOS. Account owners and admins can no longer set a wrap-up time for chat and SMS engagements. This is being changed to improve the experience for agents that handle several chat engagements at once and gives agents more time to set a disposition. Agents will not be able to set a disposition for a closed SMS or chat engagement. Dispositions will be re-enabled in a future release for SMS and chat engagements.

Enhancement to Salesforce integration - Windows, macOS. If the Salesforce integration is configured, agents can fill in the Contact/Lead and Related to fields on the Engagement page in the Zoom desktop client when an engagement ends. These fields will be synced to Salesforce when the agent clicks Done.

Zoom Apps features

Support for Zoom Apps in Webinars - Windows, macOS. Webinar panelists can launch Zoom Apps during their webinars and share their view of the app with attendees. For some apps, attendees can be invited to open the app and collaborate with the panelists. This feature requires version 5.10.6 and will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend update currently scheduled for June 21.

Guest mode for authenticated users - Windows, macOS. Meeting users can access a Zoom App through Guest mode, even if they are authenticated in the meeting. This allows users some functionality when collaborating on apps that have not been pre-approved by an admin or installed by them directly.

