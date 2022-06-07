Asus has worked closely with enthusiasts from all walks of the industry to define the next chapter in the GPU Tweak saga. That collective feedback has been carefully packaged into every layer of GPU Tweak III. At the forefront of the revamp, there's a completely overhauled UI, automated profile loading for games and apps, and new ways to track vital metrics and stats. To bring GPU Tweak's aging feature set and UI into the modern era, we felt we had to start from the ground up.

Years of enthusiast feedback and developer dedication have made the third iteration of GPU Tweak even more intuitive and feature-rich. Its revamped interface offers greater accessibility by putting core functions at the forefront, and the VF Tuner has been overhauled to make manual overclocking much easier. And exclusive features like 0dB fan technology are now joined by automatic profile swapping and logging of monitoring sessions.

Which GPUs does GPU Tweak III support?

GPU Tweak III supports all Nvidia and AMD desktop graphics cards, including all ASUS models and those produced by other manufacturers. Most Nvidia and AMD mobile GPUs are supported in a limited capacity depending upon the laptop model. Integrated GPUs are not supported.

Testing and validation are performed on graphics cards using the latest Nvidia and AMD drivers. Graphics cards that no longer receive regular driver updates from Nvidia or AMD on Windows (and are otherwise EOL) are not tested on the latest versions of GPU Tweak III.

Which operating systems is GPU Tweak III supported on?

GPU Tweak III supports Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit versions).

What is new about GPU Tweak III?

On a surface level, the brand new interface is designed to be more modern and easier to use for both enthusiasts and beginners alike. But besides quality-of-life and aesthetic changes, GPU Tweak III brings loads of new features, including:

An intuitive Voltage-Frequency Tuner with multiple levels of control and a GPU clock and voltage lock for testing

Automatic profile swapping when changing games or apps through the Profile Connect function

Customizable on-screen display (OSD) with a new, modular style

Monitor logging to cross-reference data from previous sessions

Features

Effortless Overclocking

The home screen hosts a wide range of solutions to tune up graphics card efficiency and performance. The most thorough of these is the OC Scanner, which completely automates the overclocking process for Nvidia graphics cards. For users who want a plug-and-play experience, preset profiles line the top of the Home screen for an instantaneous boost in frequency or reduction in noise. Additional adjustments can be made by using the comprehensive panel of sliders to control power settings, clocks, and fans.

Voltage-Frequency Tuner

To let experienced tweakers take deep dives into their card's performance at a driver level, the Voltage-Frequency Tuner offers discrete management of the GPU boost curve. The interface was made to be versatile, allowing users multiple methods of input, either through conveniently listed keyboard commands or integrated toolbar functions.

Fan Controls

GPU fans, as well as any system fans connected to FanConnect headers, can be fully customized with options for static RPM settings and user-defined curves. New for GPU Tweak III are hysteresis and update period options to adjust how quickly fans respond to temperature changes. All of these settings can be saved to profiles alongside preferred voltage and clock settings.

Profile Connect

The Profile Connect feature allows the user to link any program to both a tuned and an OSD profile, so that when the app opens, GPU Tweak swaps settings automatically. This feature is especially handy for users that want to optimize performance and fan speeds for a wide variety of software. Distinct overclocking and fan speed profiles can be created for specific games and applications and then GPU Tweak seamlessly handles the rest.

Hardware Monitor

Performance tracking is a core focus in this iteration, so we added system power and fan RPM hooks to the already robust stat tracker. The entire monitor interface is also now detachable, scalable, and arrangeable into either a numerical line view or a grid-based graph format. It's topped off with the ability to export monitoring sessions as logs which can be imported for later analysis.

On-Screen Display

The GPU Tweak III OSD includes a host of new features, such as the ability to tweak fonts, colors, transparency levels, frosted panels, and even neon glow. The position and size can be scaled as necessary, and since users can now attach OSD profiles to games through Profile Connect, we have added a Preview mode, so that saved screenshots can be used to check how OSD adjustments will appear in-game.

What's New

Note that many systems in GPU Tweak III have changed substantially with this release, so while adjusting some functions, small bugs may have been fixed and behavior may have been tweaked. This set of patch notes covers the most impactful and directly noticeable changes.

Major Changes:

The entire GPU Tweak III interface has been translated into several languages: German, French, Turkish, Korean, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese. If the Windows default language is set to any of these languages, GPU Tweak III also automatically switches to that language upon opening. Otherwise, English is the default language. The language can be changed in the Settings screen.

Tooltips have been added for many important buttons and elements of the interface. These are turned off by default, but can be enabled by going to Settings, and clicking the box next to "Show user interface tooltips".

New metrics have been added to the Monitor for Nvidia GPUs. The most notable of these are two different FPS metrics, and Render Present Latency, which can help to track render execution time (frame time). For the most part, this type of frame measurement data is only useful while the GPU is under load (i.e. while a game or benchmark is running).

The OSD now supports multiple GPUs. In GPU Tweak III style, additional GPUs are displayed in columns to the right. In Classic style, rows are added below the CPU metrics for extra GPUs.

Interface Changes:

When some languages are selected, the entire interface may become wider to accommodate longer text. Similarly, some buttons may become extended. Note that this behavior is still under development; some parts of the UI may have text or visual glitches when not using English.

Various small text position changes have been made across the interface. Many of these are to accommodate the language changes. The most notable of these is the Dashboard, which now has enough space for multiple lines per metric.

If the user changes colors in the Interface Customization section of the Settings screen, their selections will now be applied to different elements of the UI. The most prominent new locations include borders and text on the OC Scanner, Fan Control, and VF Tuner screens.

The offset number below each Fan Speed setting has been removed, as it was confusing for some users and provided inconsistent data.

If an ROG EVA Edition graphics card is installed, the background changes to a special Evangelion theme.

Added a scanning animation to the Profile Connect screen that displays while games and apps load.

Optimized interface loading to improve software startup speed.

OSD Changes:

The text editing portion of the OSD settings page has been modified significantly so that all settings are more clearly laid out.

Background colors can now be added to pictures in the Classic OSD style.

Fixed multiple issues with OSD profile saving that could cause some settings would not be saved. In particular, this could affect resolution, aspect ratio, and arrangement of selected metrics.

Fixed an issue with the Position function in the OSD where the anchor point could be upside-down.

Fixed various crashes involving the OSD and its respective settings screen.

Other Changes and Bug Fixes:

When the "Enhance overclocking range" option is enabled or disabled and saved, both the notification window and the setting change confirmation box remain on screen until the enhancement is complete. This is to reduce screen flickering during the change.

GPU-Z now refreshes after values have been changed in other screens.

Items in the Computing Technologies section of the GPU-Z screen have been corrected for some graphics cards.

The TUF Gaming logo appears on the Home screen when respective graphics cards are installed.

The identifiers for fans (center, left, and right) have been corrected for some TUF Gaming and Dual graphics cards.

The behavior regarding arranging and saving items on the Home and Monitor screens is now more consistent and multiple bugs have been fixed.

Corrected the fan names for ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 O24G Evangelion Edition graphics cards.

Multiple small changes have been made to the behavior of importing profiles to make the process more smooth.

Fixed a bug where blank or repeated names could occur after importing profiles and then deleting them.

Fixed a crash that could occur when GPU Tweak III is minimized and reopened quickly.

Fixed a software conflict that could cause a crash when quickly switching to Furmark immediately after using GPU Tweak III.

Fixed a bug with multiple of the same graphics cards where the Sync GPUs button could disappear.

Fixed multiple issues that could occur with importing profiles that include multiple graphics cards, such that some tuning profiles would not be visible.

Known Issues: