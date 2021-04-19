As featured in:

Finding ways to improve performance and visual fidelity in your games and applications is challenging. To help during the game development process, Nvidia has packaged and released a suite of SDKs through our branch of Unreal Engine for all developers, from independent to AAA, to harness the power of RTX.

Today, Nvidia released RTX Technology Showcase – an interactive demo built from NVIDIA’s RTX Unreal Engine 4.26 Branch (NvRTX). RTX Technology Showcase project files are also available for further guidance and discovery of the benefits that ray tracing and AI brings to your projects. This application allows you to toggle ray-traced reflections, ray-traced translucency, DLSS, RTX Direct Illumination, and RTX Global Illumination to visualize the difference in real-time. The ray tracing SDKs are available through NvRTX while DLSS is available as a UE 4.26 plugin.