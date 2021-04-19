Nvidia Unreal Engine 4 RTX and DLSS Demo
This is the Nvidia Unreal Engine 4 RTX and DLSS "Attic" interactive demo built from NVIDIA’s RTX Unreal Engine 4.26 Branch (NvRTX).
Finding ways to improve performance and visual fidelity in your games and applications is challenging. To help during the game development process, Nvidia has packaged and released a suite of SDKs through our branch of Unreal Engine for all developers, from independent to AAA, to harness the power of RTX.
Today, Nvidia released RTX Technology Showcase – an interactive demo built from NVIDIA’s RTX Unreal Engine 4.26 Branch (NvRTX). RTX Technology Showcase project files are also available for further guidance and discovery of the benefits that ray tracing and AI brings to your projects. This application allows you to toggle ray-traced reflections, ray-traced translucency, DLSS, RTX Direct Illumination, and RTX Global Illumination to visualize the difference in real-time. The ray tracing SDKs are available through NvRTX while DLSS is available as a UE 4.26 plugin.
- RTX Direct Illumination lets artists add millions of dynamic lights to game environments without worrying about performance or resource constraints, in real time.
- RTX Global Illumination provides scalable solutions to compute multi-bounce indirect lighting without bake times, light leaks, or expensive per-frame costs.
- NVIDIA Real-Time Denoiser is a spatio-temporal API agnostic denoising library that’s designed to work with low ray per pixel signals.
- NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super-Sampling) taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for your games.