Intel Wireless Bluetooth is recommended for end-users, including home users and business customers with Intel Wireless Bluetooth technology.

Driver package 23.30.0 has been validated to support Microsoft Windows 11.

From the Bluetooth release 22.210.X package onwards, the Windows 10 32-bit driver for products 7265 (Rev. D), 3165, and 3168 will only receive updates to address potential security vulnerabilities. Last available Windows 10 32-bit driver version is 20.100.9.8 from package 22.200.0.

The 23.30.0 package installs the Windows 10 and Windows 11 Wi-Fi drivers for the following Intel Wireless Adapters:

Windows 10 64-bit and Windows 11

Driver version 23.30.0.3 : For BE202, BE200, AX411, AX211, AX210, AX203, AX201, AX200, AX101, 9560, 9462, 9461, 9260

The drivers also work on Intel Killer AX1690, AX1675, AX1650, 1550

Driver version 20.100.10.11 : For 7265(Rev. D), 3168, 3165

Windows 10 32-bit

Driver version 20.100.9.8 : For 7265(Rev. D), 3168, 3165

Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.20.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should update to the latest version.

Note: When you update the wireless adapter software package, it might not update the wireless adapter driver if it includes the same driver as the previous release. For instructions, see Intel PROSet/Wireless Software Version and the Driver Version.

What's New:

Improvements to device stability while resuming from hibernate or sleep modes.

Improved connectivity to a second gaming controller (Dual Sense*)

Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.30.0 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users should update to the latest version.

Previous Release Notes:

Wi-Fi 6E AX211 With certain Bluetooth headsets, the left and right audio channels may be reversed. With certain Bluetooth headsets using the AAC codec, audio lag may be observed while playing music.



Previous Release Notes

On some systems with multiple Bluetooth devices (e.g. mouse, keyboard, headset) being connected simultaneously, a connected LE device rarely may not reconnect after some time being idle.

Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.60.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should update to the latest version.

Starting from 22.40.0 driver, Intel has upgraded the following products from Bluetooth 5.1 to Bluetooth 5.2: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

(Note: This upgrade does not introduce any new features. However, it includes Errata implementation as required by Bluetooth 5.2 specification.)

When a video is being played after a Skype call; audio noise may be observed on some systems. Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.40.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should update to the latest version.

Not sure what to download?

Confirm that you have Windows 10 operating system before installing. Check if your operating system is 32-bit or 64-bit.

Note: Some products support only 64-bit version of Windows 10. See supported operating systems for Intel Wireless Products for details.

Ensure that your wireless adapter is supported by this download. List of supported wireless adapters available below.

Supported Products:

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 PCIe Card

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1690 (i s)

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 (i s)

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (x w)

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (i s)

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 (x w)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165

Intel Dual Band Wireless-N 7265

Intel Wireless-N 7265

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9260 Industrial IoT Kit

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9260 Embedded IoT Kit

Intel Wireless-AC 9260

Intel Wireless-AC 9461

Intel Wireless-AC 9462

Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Desktop Kit

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX2101

Intel Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Desktop Kit1

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX2011

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX2001

Intel Wireless-AC 95601

Intel Wireless-AC 94621

Intel Wireless-AC 94611

Intel Wireless-AC 92601

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 82651

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 82601

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Intel Wireless 7265 Family

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165

