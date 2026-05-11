Winhanced is a controller-first gaming shell for Windows. It unifies your entire game library across Steam, Xbox, Epic, GOG, and PlayStation into one beautifully designed interface, fixes Windows sleep and resume behavior, and provides intelligent performance management, all without replacing Windows itself.

Does Winhanced replace Steam Big Picture or Armoury Crate?

Not entirely. Winhanced works more like a unified frontend that can launch and organize games across multiple platforms while adding a more console-like experience to Windows handhelds.

Why Winhanced instead of Armoury Crate or Playnite?

OEM tools like Armoury Crate and Legion Space mainly focus on device-specific hardware controls and settings management. Community-driven launchers such as Playnite emphasize library organization and customization, while Winhanced aims to combine game library management, handheld-focused optimizations, and controller-friendly navigation into a more unified gaming experience.

Can Winhanced improve gaming performance on handheld PCs?

It doesn't directly boost FPS, but its streamlined interface and quick-access controls can make handheld gaming feel smoother and less cluttered.

Is Winhanced only for handheld gaming devices?

No, while it is designed with devices like the ROG Ally and Legion Go in mind, it can also be used on regular Windows gaming PCs with a controller.

Features

Every game you own, one place

Every storefront. Every library. Unified, beautifully presented, and always current. No launcher switching, no gaps.

Put it down. Pick it up. It's there.

Reliable suspend and resume across every supported device and title. The promise no other Windows app makes. And keeps.

The device optimizes itself

Autopilot, WARP upscaling, Smart Profiles, Dynamic TDP. When it works it's invisible. When it's visible, it's delightful.

Play locally or in the cloud.

Native xCloud streaming built right in. No browser. No workarounds. Full controller support, direct launch.

Make Winhanced your Windows home screen.

Winhanced is the first third-party app that can register as your Windows Full Screen Experience home app. One setting, and you are in Winhanced the moment you pick up your device, no Xbox app required.

Pick up where you left off. Every time.

Sleep your device. Come back. Your game is exactly where you left it. Up to 80% less battery drain while asleep. No compromises.

Full control. Without leaving your game.

TDP, resolution, frame rate targets, and Lossless Scaling controls are all accessible mid-game through the Winhanced HUD, a native Xbox Game Bar widget that lives inside your game without interrupting it.

What's New

Redesigned First-Run Onboarder

The first-run setup got a full visual rewrite. Five focused steps: Welcome, Device, Libraries, Customize, Done

New dynamic backdrop tinted by your Windows accent color, real device renders for every supported device, and controller-driven navigation throughout

Per-step micro-interactions make first-run setup feel smoother and more seamless

System Accent Theme & In-App Color Picker

Backdrop and accent highlights retint live to match your Windows accent color

The Customize step in the onboarder and Settings → General both include a 48-color picker that overrides just within Winhanced

Pick a color and the entire UI follows, generating a dynamic 3-color theme backdrop based on your selection

Adaptive Display Scaling

Big rewrite under the hood. The launcher now scales as a single canvas with one root transform instead of compensating per-element

UI fills any aspect ratio (16:9, 16:10, 21:9 ultrawide) without letterboxing or weird text sizing bugs

Game details panel respects the footer and sizes canvas-relative

Seven of the widest dialogs (game options, batch import, Steam QR, etc.) got proper width caps so they never stretch off-screen

Per-Game Executable Path & Launch Arguments