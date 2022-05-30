GFXBench is a free, cross-platform and cross-API 3D graphics benchmark that measures graphics performance, long-term performance stability, render quality and power consumption with a single, easy-to-use application.

Complete graphics performance analysis with multiple tests. While the high-level tests (Car Chase, Manhattan 3.1, Manhattan) put your device to an intensive graphics performance analysis with game-like content, low-level tests measure specific graphics performance aspects (Driver Overhead 2, ALU 2, Tessellation, Texturing). In order to provide the most suitable performance testing, GFXBench detects the API level supported by your device and runs the relevant high-level tests.

As a true cross-API benchmark, GFXBench supports all the industry-standard and vendor-specific APIs including OpenGL, OpenGL ES, Vulkan, Metal, DirectX/Direct3D and DX12.

Aztec

Vulkan, Metal, OpenGL ES 3.2, Desktop OpenGL, DirectX11, DirectX12

Benchmark for low-level APIs

Graphics and compute shaders

Android, Windows

Car Chase

OpenGL ES 3.1 with Android Extension Pack, Desktop OpenGL

Hardware tessellation

Graphics and compute shaders

Android, Windows

Manhattan 3.1

OpenGL ES 3.1, Desktop OpenGL, Metal

Compute shaders

Android, iOS, Windows

Manhattan

OpenGL ES 3.0, Desktop OpenGL, Metal, DirectX11

Multiple render target (deferred rendering)

Geometry instancing transform feedback

Android, iOS, OSX, Windows, Windows Phone 8 and RT

Forward-looking: designed to test new low-level APIs (Metal, Vulkan, DX12)

GFXBench is the first performance benchmark to support low-level APIs such as Metal, Vulkan and DirectX12. The tests are currently under development and are available for our corporate partners. Contact us if you want to join the development process!

Comprehensive benchmark for sustained performance, power and quality

GFXBench is designed for measuring sustained, long-term graphics performance, render quality and power consumption in a single, easy-to-use application.

The battery and stability test measures the device's battery life and performance stability by logging frames-per-second performance (FPS) and expected battery running time, while the render quality test measures the visual fidelity provided by your device

Clear user interface and full-feature capabilities

The easy-to-use user interface enables test selections for more customized testing, in-application device comparisons within and accessible results history management. It also provides a detailed system information on the device. GFXBench measures temperature, CPU clock and frame time at each tests and provide graphs of the results. The consumer version available on the popular application stores contains all the test features included in the corporate edition.

