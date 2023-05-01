Nvidia Power Management 2.5.0.120
Nvidia Power Management maximizes efficiency allowing you to set power profiles for different applications.
Overview
Certified
What's New
Similar to 3
Nvidia Power Management (NVPMM) is an unofficial GPU management tool used to create GPU power profiles. You can define power limit for your application on the Nvidia Power Management. The range of power limit depends on your graphics card. Usually GeForce RTX 4090 has more power max/min range.
This is not More Power Tool. So it cannot unlock exceed Max Power Limit. Max and Min Power range depends on your graphics card VBIOS.
You can define power limit for your application on the NVIDIA Power Management. After the NVPL Profile setting is complete, you can close this application. Requires PMM Service Scheduler to be installed. Will automatically detect the application in the background service and apply the power limit.
Features
- Set different profiles per application
- Auto apply Power Limit after booting the system
- Power Limit Profile Management (NVPL Profile)
- Adaptive VRAM Clock Control
- Nvidia GPU Performance State Monitor
What's New
- Added Power Limit Profile Management (NVPL Profile) Feature.
- Added Nvidia GPU Performance State Monitor.
- Improve Nvidia Container performance.
- Added import & save settings.
- Added Adaptive VRAM Clock Control.
- Added NVIDIA SMI Command.
Fast servers and clean downloads. Tested on TechSpot Labs. Here's why you can trust us.
Freeware
Windows
350 KB
Software similar to Nvidia Power Management 3
-
MSI Afterburner is an overclocking utility that works with all graphics cards. Main features include GPU clock adjustment, advanced fan speed and GPU voltage control.
- Freeware
- Windows/Android
-
GPU Tweak allows you to optimize clock speeds, voltage and fan speeds on up to four graphics cards independently or simultaneously, you can also select between GPU Tweak's Standard or Advanced modes depending on your level of experience.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Introducing the next generation of GPU overclocking software: EVGA Precision X.
- Freeware
- Windows/Android