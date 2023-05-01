Nvidia Power Management (NVPMM) is an unofficial GPU management tool used to create GPU power profiles. You can define power limit for your application on the Nvidia Power Management. The range of power limit depends on your graphics card. Usually GeForce RTX 4090 has more power max/min range.



This is not More Power Tool. So it cannot unlock exceed Max Power Limit. Max and Min Power range depends on your graphics card VBIOS.



You can define power limit for your application on the NVIDIA Power Management. After the NVPL Profile setting is complete, you can close this application. Requires PMM Service Scheduler to be installed. Will automatically detect the application in the background service and apply the power limit.

Features

Set different profiles per application

Auto apply Power Limit after booting the system

Power Limit Profile Management (NVPL Profile)

Adaptive VRAM Clock Control

Nvidia GPU Performance State Monitor

What's New