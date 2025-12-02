LocalSend is a cross-platform, open-source app that lets devices communicate securely over a local network using a REST API and HTTPS encryption. Unlike services that depend on cloud servers, LocalSend works entirely offline, allowing fast and private file transfers between nearby devices without relying on the internet or third-party infrastructure.

Features

Decentralized

Share files without a central server. The file transfer is completely peer-to-peer.

Cross-platform

LocalSend is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Free

LocalSend is free to use. No ads, no tracking, no hidden costs.

Open Source

The source code is publicly available. Everyone can contribute to the project.

Secure

End-to-end encryption ensures that only you and the recipient can access your files.

Easy to Use

A simple user interface without registration. Other devices are discovered automatically.

What's New

A small interim release before WebRTC is stable (#2204)