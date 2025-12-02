LocalSend is a cross-platform, open-source app that lets devices communicate securely over a local network using a REST API and HTTPS encryption. Unlike services that depend on cloud servers, LocalSend works entirely offline, allowing fast and private file transfers between nearby devices without relying on the internet or third-party infrastructure.

Features

Decentralized

Share files without a central server. The file transfer is completely peer-to-peer.

Cross-platform

LocalSend is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Free

LocalSend is free to use. No ads, no tracking, no hidden costs.

Open Source

The source code is publicly available. Everyone can contribute to the project.

Secure

End-to-end encryption ensures that only you and the recipient can access your files.

Easy to Use

A simple user interface without registration. Other devices are discovered automatically.

What's New

A small interim release before WebRTC is stable (#2204)

  • feat: add advanced setting to filter network interfaces (@Tienisto)
  • feat(mobile): swipe gesture to select multiple media files (@Tienisto)
  • feat(windows): when pasting an image, automatically convert it to PNG (@BrianMwit)
  • feat(android): add option to open gallery when image/video was automatically saved (@Tienisto)
  • fix: path traversal vulnerability when saving files (@Tienisto)
  • fix: black screen when tapping on "Back" twice in "Share via link" (@Tienisto)
  • fix(macos): window disappears on command key when minimize to tray is enabled (@Tienisto)
  • fix(windows): do not poll local IP resulting in unwanted location permissions (@Tienisto)