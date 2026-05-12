Inspired by the early CCleaner era, FluentCleaner reimagines the classic PC cleanup utility for modern Windows systems. Built with WinUI 3, it focuses on a cleaner, lightweight experience centered around removing temporary files, cache, logs, and leftover clutter - without aggressive registry tweaks, bundled extras, or scareware-style prompts.

The project also embraces the community-driven spirit that helped make older cleanup tools popular in the first place. FluentCleaner supports the well-known winapp2.ini cleaning database format, allowing it to leverage a large ecosystem of community-maintained cleaning rules while keeping the app fast, transparent, and easy to use.

Features

  • Portable design with no installation required
  • One-click system analysis and cleanup
  • Support for optional maintenance extensions
  • Optimized for Windows 11
  • Clear and easy-to-understand cleanup results

System Requirements:

  • Windows 10 2004 (Build 19041) and later
  • Windows 11

No Windows 11 requirement. Despite using WinUI 3, the app is intentionally built to remain compatible with modern Windows 10 systems as well

What's New

  • [Changed] Large parts of the app were refactored to use more native WinUI 3 behavior and APIs. Theme handling, TitleBar integration and system theme detection are now much cleaner and more consistent
  • [Compatibility] FluentCleaner officially supports Windows 10 2004 (Build 19041) and later;no Windows 11 required
  • [Added] Automatic update checks; the Settings page now silently checks for new versions on load.
  • If an update is available, FluentCleaner shows a small red banner with a direct download button. You can also trigger update checks anytime from the [...] menu in Settings.
  • [Added] Responsive TitleBar search; the search box now collapses into a compact search icon + flyout on smaller window sizes for a cleaner layout.
  • [Added] Native-style hamburger menu; moved the pane toggle into the TitleBar to better match modern WinUI apps
  • [Added] Terminal startup system info; Windows version, CPU and RAM are now shown when opening the terminal
  • [Updated] CommunityToolkit.Mvvm 8.3.2 > 8.4.2
  • [Fixed] ARM64 builds not resolving correctly. Turns out MSBuild is case-sensitive and arm64 ≠ ARM64. Added explicit RuntimeIdentifiers so self-contained builds correctly detect their target platform.
  • [Changed] Migrated all [ObservableProperty] backing fields to partial properties. This is the new standard for CommunityToolkit.Mvvm 8.4+ on .NET 10. No behavior changes, just cleaner code and no more compiler warnings