Inspired by the early CCleaner era, FluentCleaner reimagines the classic PC cleanup utility for modern Windows systems. Built with WinUI 3, it focuses on a cleaner, lightweight experience centered around removing temporary files, cache, logs, and leftover clutter - without aggressive registry tweaks, bundled extras, or scareware-style prompts.

The project also embraces the community-driven spirit that helped make older cleanup tools popular in the first place. FluentCleaner supports the well-known winapp2.ini cleaning database format, allowing it to leverage a large ecosystem of community-maintained cleaning rules while keeping the app fast, transparent, and easy to use.

Features

Portable design with no installation required

One-click system analysis and cleanup

Support for optional maintenance extensions

Optimized for Windows 11

Clear and easy-to-understand cleanup results

System Requirements:

Windows 10 2004 (Build 19041) and later

Windows 11

No Windows 11 requirement. Despite using WinUI 3, the app is intentionally built to remain compatible with modern Windows 10 systems as well

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