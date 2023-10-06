Something to look forward to: The redemption arc of Cyberpunk 2077 will continue with a live-action project based on the popular franchise. It's not certain whether this will be a movie or a TV show, though the latter seems most likely.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red announced yesterday that it has begun a collaboration with Anonymous Content on the creation of a live-action project set in Mike Pondsmith's tabletop RPG universe.

Anonymous Content has a very impressive list of TV shows to its name, including the excellent Mr. Robot and True Detective. Its movie projects are just as high-profile: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich, The Revenant, and Spotlight, to name a few.

CD PROJEKT RED has begun a collaboration with global media company Anonymous Content to develop a live-action project set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.



Visit https://t.co/YE8Hp4tNRc for the full press release. pic.twitter.com/ntIc5DupWo – Radek ï¿½*ï¿½ï¸Â PGA 2023 (@gamebowski) October 5, 2023

An indication that this will most likely be a TV show is news that the project will be headed by Anonymous Content Studios' Head of Television Garret Kemble, Director of Development Ryan Schwartz, and Chief Creative Officer David Levine, who previously worked on shows such as Westworld, True Blood, and early seasons of Game of Thrones.

A live-action entry in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe comes after the brilliant Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The animated series was so successful that it prompted a resurgence in players of CD Projekt Red's game last September, pushing its unique player numbers to over one million per day.

Turning game universes into live-action shows is no easy task; just look at the abysmal Resident Evil series that was panned and canceled after one season. But there are instances where it's been done right, like The Last of Us and The Witcher (the first season, at least), though that was based on Andrzej Sapkowski's books rather than the game, admittedly.

Cyberpunk 2077's path to redemption has been on par with that of No Man's Sky. What had become the most hyped game in history arrived on December 10, 2020, with a slew of technical problems, accusations that the pre-release trailer had been faked, and in an almost unplayable state on last-gen consoles - a situation that led to refund demands and lawsuits.

But a series of patches, upgrades, and new modes started pushing Cyberpunk 2077 closer to the game we were promised, something that appears to have finally come true with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The Idris Elba-starring DLC has proved so popular that it managed to push Cyberpunk 2077's player numbers beyond Starfield's only a day after launch.

If you own Phantom Liberty, make sure to check out our Cyberpunk 2.0: Phantom Liberty Optimization Guide, which can boost your FPS by 40%. You can also take a look at the GPU benchmarks.