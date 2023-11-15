What just happened? While attention is focused on Nvidia potentially releasing several Super variants of its cards in January, it hasn't stopped new leaks relating to an RTX 4090 Ti, aka Titan Ada, arriving at some point before the RTX 5000 line. The latest is another image of the gigantic, four-slot beast making the Titan RTX look tiny in comparison.

The now-deleted pictures appeared on Reddit (via VideoCardz). As seen in the previous leaks from January and July, the quad-slot design has a perpendicular printed circuit board and an unusual vertical alignment of four display outputs.

Previously rumored card specs claimed the RTX 4090 Ti would pack 24GB of 24Gbps memory and a slightly cut-down version of the AD102 with 18,176 Cuda cores, 192 ROPs, 568 TMUs, a 96MB L2 cache, and a 384-bit memory bus. It was also said to have a monstrous TDP of 600W. There were claims it could be priced around the $2,000 - $2,500 mark, too.

For comparison, the RTX 4090, powered by the AD102-300-A1, has 16,984 Cuda cores, 176 ROPs, 512 TMUs, a 72MB L2 cache, and 450W TDP. It has a $1,599 MSRP.

The RTX 4090 Ti's AD102 configuration is similar to the one used in the RTX 6000 Ada Generation card aimed at the professional and enterprise market, though that $7,000+ product packs 48GB of GDDR6, 18,176 CUDA cores, and a 300W TDP.

July was the month we heard that Nvidia had allegedly decided to cancel the RTX 4090 Ti before it was even announced. But as we said at the time, there's always the chance Team Green could decide to release the card at a later date. The fact the most recent images were removed by the poster suggests this could be the case.

Nvidia appears set to announce three new cards in January – the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Super, and RTX 4070 Ti Super – and has announced a Special Address at CES where the next Lovelace products are expected to be unveiled. With the RTX 5000 series not getting here until 2025, the arrival of a new consumer flagship isn't that unlikely.