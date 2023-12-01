Forward-looking: A host of new tech products and PC hardware are expected to be unveiled at the CES 2024 in January. According to a recent leak, Dell will likely announce a slew of new laptops at the event. The range is expected to include both XPS notebooks, as well as Alienware gaming laptops, some of which might be powered by Intel's latest Meteor Lake processors.

The upcoming laptops will reportedly include the ultra-thin Dell XPS 13, 14, and 16, as well as the Alienware m16 R2, x16 R2, and m18 R2 for gamers. All of them are expected to come with Intel processors and Nvidia graphics, but while some are said to be powered by the Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 CPUs and RTX 40-series GPUs, others could ship with 14th-gen 'Raptor Lake Refresh' HX chips that were announced earlier this year.

According to Windows Report, the XPS 16 will be the most high-end laptop in the new Dell lineup and will include Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics. The XPS 13 and XPS 14 are also tipped to ship with Intel and Nvidia chips, but it's unclear whether they will include the latest Meteor Lake CPUs and Lovelace GPUs.

Moving on to the Alienware lineup, the m16 R2 is rumored to come with a redesigned chassis and updated thermals for better heat dissipation. It is said to feature Intel Core Ultra H processors and Nvidia graphics. Software features in the new laptop will include 'Stealth Mode,' which will allow users to tone down gaming-specific features like RGB, display response time, CPU boost, fan speed, etc. to seamlessly transition the device from gaming to productivity.

The other two Alienware laptops will be the x16 R2 and the m18 R2. Starting with the former, it will reportedly have an all-metal chassis, and be powered by the new Intel Core Ultra CPUs and unspecified "dedicated graphics." As for the m18 R2, it is set to get Intel's 14th-gen Core processors and Nvidia RTX 40-Series graphics. All the laptops will be available from January 11.

Alongside the laptops, Dell will also reportedly debut a range of monitors, including the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with QHD resolution, low response time and high color coverage. Some of the other monitors expected to be announced at the event include the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor and the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor. All of these are expected to hit the market by January 11.