Something to look forward to: New monitor announcements have been arriving thick and fast ahead of the start of CES, but LG's latest lineup of UltraGear OLED displays includes a model that sounds very interesting: a 32-inch monitor that can switch between 480Hz@1080p and 240Hz@4K modes with the press of a button.

The 32GS95UE is LG's first monitor to come with a Dual-Hz feature, allowing users to switch between 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240Hz and Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480Hz with a click of a hotkey or even a joystick directional switch. It could be an excellent feature for those who like to quickly alternate between what is already a very high refresh rate to an eSports-focused one.

In addition to offering all the benefits of OLED, the monitor has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a 0.03ms GtG response time, 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. It's also G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro compatible, while connectivity is provided by two HDMI 2.1 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.4, and 4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X).

LG also highlights the 32GS95UE's sound system. The company says the monitor creates a three-dimensional soundscape with Pixel Sound technology and an integrated front-facing sound system featuring two woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X. The speakers are hidden behind the OLED panel, which the company says saves desk space by eliminating the need for external speakers.

LG also announced 34-inch and 39-inch OLED monitors, both with 3,400 x 1,440 resolutions (21:9), 240Hz refresh rates, and 800R curved screens. They have pretty much the same other specs and features as the 32GS95UE, but lack the integrated speakers and presumably the Dual-Hz tech.

Finally, LG will be introducing a pair of 45-inch curved OLEDs (3,400 x 1,440, 240Hz) for those who like to go large with their monitors. There will also be a cheaper 26.5-inch OLED with a 1,440p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. Expect to learn more details soon.

High refresh rate 32-inch 4K OLED monitors appear to be the way the high-end industry is heading. We recently heard that HP, Dell, Asus, and MSI all plan to reveal their own models in the first quarter of 2024.