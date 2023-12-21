Highly anticipated: Companies like Dell, Asus, and MSI have been teasing high-end monitors they plan to unveil in early 2024. A new report shows that HP plans to reveal a competing product as well, combining an attractive 32-inch size with a 240Hz 4K OLED panel.

Windows Report has published images of a high-end gaming monitor HP plans to unveil at CES 2024. That means that HP, Dell, Asus, and MSI all plan to reveal or launch 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED displays with 1,000 nits peak HDR brightness in the first quarter of 2024.

Likely based on one of Samsung Display's QD-OLED panels, HP's Omen Transcend 32 also features AMD FreeSync and Dolby Vision. Like the Asus PG32UCDM, it also includes a built-in KVM switch to enable easy signal swapping between multiple PCs or other devices. One unique feature is the Omen Tempest Monitor Cooling technology, which promises to minimize burn-in.

HP may also have an advantage over Asus in display outputs, as the Omen Transcend will include DisplayPort 2.1, while the Asus model will only feature DP 1.4. Not surprisingly, HP, Asus, and MSI are all confirmed to include secondary HDMI 2.1 ports.

Power delivery is another area where HP has a slight edge. Asus and MSI will offer 90W USB Type-C connectivity, but HP will increase that figure to 140W. In addition to the USB-C upstream port, the Omen Transcend 32 will also offer other ports include an additional USB-C 3.2 output, a 15W data connection USB-C port, and three USB-A 3.2 ports.

While the HP leak only reveals a single new monitor, the other makers have teased multiple models for early next year at various sizes, resolutions, and refresh rates. Dell, Asus, and MSI will offer 1440p 360Hz panels, with some adding ultrawide models.

Another HP product that just leaked includes a 2024 follow-up to the Omen Transcend 16 laptop. The new model upgrades the 240Hz screen from mini-LED to OLED. Furthermore, it adds the option of a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core Ultra processors. A new 14-inch model is also coming with the same specs. Additionally, HP subsidiary HyperX will introduce new keyboards, mice, headsets, and other gear.