In brief: It's that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest Galaxy handsets at an Unpacked event. In a few hours, the Galaxy S24 series will be revealed to the world, and you can watch the whole thing live right here at 1pm ET.

As with the previous generation of phones, Samsung's new Galaxy S24 line comprises the vanilla Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Ultra sounds like the most interesting of the bunch, but then it will be the most expensive. It's rumored to pack a flat 6.8-inch screen and have an eye-searing peak brightness of 2,500 nits, possibly the same max level of brightness being used by all three phones in the series.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could also have titanium edges and feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The 200MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide cameras are unchanged, while the 10x telephoto is moving to a 5x camera with a bigger sensor that can let in more light, writes Android Police.

As for the Galaxy S24+, the middle phone is said to be changing its display from 6.6 inches with a FHD+ resolution to 6.7 inches and QHD+. The battery and RAM are also expected to increase to 4,900mAh and 12GB or RAM (standard), respectively.

The base S24 isn't expected to have any major alterations beyond the brightness and the possibility of an upgraded SoC. Like the S24+, the cameras are thought to be unchanged.

The S24 series appears to be another instance of a new generation offering only iterative changes. But Samsung is pointing towards the same area everyone in tech is so in love with right now: AI.

Samsung says the S24 series represents the next evolution of Galaxy as the phones are powered by "Galaxy AI." One of the slew of related features already confirmed by the company is the S24's ability to translate phone calls in real-time. We can also expect some kind of (possibly paid-for) generative AI integration, Pixel 8-style advanced photo editing features, and more AI smarts.

Samsung usually reveals several new product lines at its Unpacked events, such as smartwatches or earbuds, but this year could be an exception, with the entire event focused on the S24 handsets.

Make sure to come back at 1pm ET to watch the whole Unpacked event being streamed live from San Jose, California.