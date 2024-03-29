In brief: An increasingly common trend we're seeing with high-end coolers these days is the inclusion of integrated displays. These models are becoming increasingly advanced, but some new AIO liquid coolers boast what is said to be a world first for such products: a curved AMOLED display.

Chinese hardware manufacturer Tryx has unveiled its Panorama "Exhibition Area" AIO liquid coolers. They look like most AIO liquid coolers with integrated pumps and radiators, but they do come with a unique feature: curved AMOLED screens.

There are plenty of similar AIO coolers with integrated displays, including the Asus ROG Ryujin 360 with its OLED screen and this one with a 1440p display and a HDMI input. We've also similar air coolers like this model from Lamptron that comes with a Full HD display that doubles as a second screen. The inclusion of a curved AMOLED is a first, though.

PANORAMA exhibition area water-cooled radiators come in two versions, PRO and ARGB, with three specifications of 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm. pic.twitter.com/tEQimhrkzK – ÐÂÐ»ÐµÐºÑÂÐµÐ¹ (@wxnod) March 28, 2024

The screen measures a smartphone-like 6.5 inches and uses an AMOLED panel. The way it curves is said to offer users a better viewing angle, which is probably true given the position of most people's PCs on their desks relative to where they sit. It's also supposed to provide "naked eye 3D visual effects," though how well these work remains to be seen.

The coolers are available in two versions, PRO and ARGB, with the latter presumably featuring ARGB fans in the radiator. They also come in three different sizes – 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm – so there's one for most cases/needs.

Tryx isn't a well-known brand outside of China, but the coolers do sound like they use high-end parts. They include Asetek's Gen8 water pump that's also found in Asus's ROG RYUO III series AIOs, a 3-phase motor, and a 32% larger cold plate for better thermal dissipation.

The Panorama Exhibition Area coolers aren't priced cheaply, either. The PROs cost 2,099 yuan ($290) for the 240mm model, 2,399 yuan ($332) for the 280mm version, and 2,599 yuan ($359) for the 360mm model. The ARGB variants are even more expensive at 2,199 yuan ($304), 2,499 yuan ($346), and 2,699 yuan ($373), respectively. No word if they'll be available outside of China, but don't be surprised to see more companies experiment with curved AMOLEDs on their AIO liquid coolers at some point in the future.