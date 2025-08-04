What just happened? There are so many similarly specced monitors these days that we rarely see "world firsts" anymore. However, Samsung is claiming that title with yet another new Odyssey, which it says is the first-ever 37-inch 4K display.

The Odyssey G7 G75F joins Samsung's increasingly long list of Odyssey monitors, but it's the first monitor ever to combine a 37-inch panel with a 4K (3840x2160) resolution, according to the company.

It's rare to see a 37-inch monitor – 32 inches tends to be the most popular size at 4K, while those demanding something bigger usually opt for 42 inches or larger. One could argue that this size offers something bigger than standard without being overbearingly large on a desk.

While OLED is becoming more common for high-end monitors, the G75F sticks with a VA panel. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, comes with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 1ms response time, and supports DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ Gaming – though the typical brightness is 350 nits, which is on the low end for HDR content.

The G75F is a curved display. It has an aggressive 1,000R curve, which might not be to everyone's taste.

Elsewhere, the monitor offers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, along with support for 1.07 billion colors.

Port-wise, there are two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a single DisplayPort 1.4, and some USB-A ports. It's surprising to see a modern high-end monitor lacking USB-C, and there's no DisplayPort 2.1, either – though the only Samsung Odyssey monitor that includes DP 2.1 right now is the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9.

Other features mentioned on Samsung's product page include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, Auto Source Switch+ (for automatically switching to a new source disngal when a device is detected), and CoreSync & CoreLighting+ RGB.

The Odyssey G75F is listed for 4,399 RM on Samsung's website. That's equivalent to just over $1,000.

It feels like Samsung is being optimistic with the pricing here, and leaning a lot on the fact that the G75F measures 37 inches. OLED is becoming an expectation for monitors around the $1,000 mark, as illustrated by all of our top 32-inch 4K OLED picks in the latest Best Gaming Monitors feature. And if you do want a bigger screen, you can find older-generation OLED TVs (some with high refresh rates) that are 42 inches or larger for under $1,000.