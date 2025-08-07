A hot potato: Aggro Crab, the indie studio behind the hit co-op climbing game PEAK, recently issued a scathing rebuke on social media, stating they would rather see players pirate their game than engage with what they described as a "microtransaction-riddled Roblox slop ripoff." The statement, made in response to the launch of CLIFF on Roblox (a game that closely resembles PEAK), has sparked conversation about originality, fair use, and business practices in the digital gaming industry.

The controversy stems from CLIFF's conspicuous similarities to PEAK – from its core premise as a multiplayer mountain-climbing adventure to details in artwork, game mechanics, and even in-game descriptions. PewStudio, the creators of CLIFF, openly credit PEAK as their inspiration and, in some cases, mirror names and achievements from the original game.

Despite the acknowledgment, Aggro Crab maintains that CLIFF crosses the line from homage into outright imitation.

A key distinction between the two games lies in their approach to monetization. While PEAK is sold on Steam for a one-time fee and affords the complete experience without microtransactions, CLIFF is free to play on Roblox but features a variety of in-game purchases.

tbh would rather you pirate our game than play this microtransaction-riddled @Roblox slop ripoff pic.twitter.com/ulRShLLGz2 – AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) August 4, 2025

Items such as special climbing tools and virtual companions are sold individually, with the cumulative cost matching PEAK's upfront price. This model is common in the Roblox ecosystem, where free access is often offset by optional paid content.

Aggro Crab's public disapproval, echoed by co-developer Landfall Games, highlights not only the unauthorized use of their creative material but also growing frustration over the prevalence of quickly produced clones on online platforms like Roblox. While Roblox champions user-generated content and community creativity, it has faced ongoing criticism for its moderation policies and handling of intellectual property enforcement.

At the heart of the debate is a broader issue that plagues many successful indie games: how rapidly viral hits can be copied and commercialized elsewhere. Aggro Crab's blunt social media post has helped draw attention to the tension between original creators and imitators.

For now, PEAK remains one of the most played and talked-about new titles on Steam, with nearly 115,000 concurrent peak players. As the developers continue engaging with their community, the question of how to protect creativity and reward innovation in gaming remains squarely in the spotlight.