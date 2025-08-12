In a nutshell: Riding the AI wave, web browsers are seeing renewed interest and competition. Perplexity, backed by Nvidia and specializing in large language models, is trying to purchase Chrome before regulators force Google to put it on the auction block.

Perplexity AI has made an unsolicited $34.5 billion cash offer to buy the Chrome web browser. The AI startup confirmed the bid, while insiders told Reuters that "multiple funds" have pledged financial backing to complete the deal. Alphabet, Google's parent company, has yet to respond. The browser market could face major upheaval in the coming weeks.

Founded in 2022, Perplexity develops an AI search engine powered by large language models. Investors value the company at $18 billion, with around 50 employees. By comparison, DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg recently valued the Chrome browser alone at approximately $50 billion – nearly three times Perplexity's entire company valuation.

In recent months, AI ventures have shown increasing interest in web browsers. OpenAI is developing an AI-powered browser, while Perplexity has launched an "agentic" browser called Comet. The San Francisco-based startup is also exploring a partnership with Mozilla to make its AI-powered search engine an official option in Firefox.

Perplexity is undoubtedly targeting the vast user data flowing through search engines. Its Comet browser builds on Chromium – the open-source project Google uses to power its proprietary Chrome browser. However, owning the Chrome brand would give Perplexity unrestricted access to what three billion users do online across desktop and mobile platforms.

The company reportedly plans to preserve user choice after acquiring Chrome. It would invest $3 billion over two years, maintain the browser's default search engine – Google – and keep the Chromium codebase open source to support competing browser projects.

Unfortunately for Perplexity, Google isn't ready to give up Chrome anytime soon. However, the key decision won't come from Mountain View. A federal judge recently ruled that Google holds an illegal monopoly in the search market. The Department of Justice is pursuing a forced Chrome divestiture, potentially sparking a bidding war among companies eager to acquire the world's most popular browser.

The final judgment in the antitrust case is expected in the coming weeks, signaling a potentially problematic summer for Alphabet. Google will likely mount a lengthy legal battle to fend off DOJ demands, making Perplexity's offer a premature salvo with little practical chance. Earlier this year, Perplexity also attempted to buy Chinese social media app TikTok amid fears of a possible US ban.