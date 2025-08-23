Forward-looking: AMD is phasing out its B650 chipset as it shifts focus to the newer B850 platform, positioning it as the core mainstream offering for AM5. The move underscores AMD's effort to streamline motherboard options around more consistent PCIe 5.0 adoption while maintaining flexibility for a broad range of system builders.

"AMD is working with channel partners to transition the B650 chipset to B850, offering improved connectivity and expanded PCIe Gen 5 support," a company representative told Tom's Hardware. "With faster storage, more flexible expansion, and advanced networking capabilities, the B850 chipset provides a future-ready AM5 platform for gamers, creators, and professionals. The transition is already underway, with existing B650 stock at retail being depleted over the coming quarters."

Launched in 2022, the AMD's B650 chipset played a pivotal role as the first mid-range gateway to AM5, bridging the entry-level A620 and high-end X-series chipsets. However, with steady updates to the AM5 platform – including the arrival of the flagship X870E and X870 in 2024 – the chipset's gradual replacement was widely anticipated. The B850, introduced in January 2025, now assumes that position in the lineup.

Although marketed as a new generation, both the 600- and 800-series chipsets continue to rely on AMD's Promontory 21 silicon. As a result, the B850 shares many architectural similarities with its predecessor but adds refinements designed to better align with the platform's future.

Also see: Guide to AMD Ryzen AM5 Motherboard Chipsets – X870 vs B850 vs B840 vs X670 vs B650 vs A620

One of the most significant changes concerns PCIe connectivity. On the B650, PCIe 5.0 support for graphics was absent, and PCIe 5.0 storage support was optional. By contrast, the B850 makes PCIe 5.0 mandatory on the primary M.2 NVMe slot.

Graphics slot support remains more flexible: the chipset's primary x16 slot defaults to PCIe 4.0, but vendors can opt to enable PCIe 5.0 depending on the motherboard design. As a result, buyers must check individual board specifications before assuming PCIe 5.0 graphics support. In total, the B850 supports up to 36 usable PCIe lanes with room for expansion.

The connectivity package positions the B850 deliberately between AMD's entry-level and flagship chipsets. Out of the box, it offers up to two USB 5 Gbps and two USB 10 Gbps ports. Higher-bandwidth options, such as USB 20 Gbps and USB4, are not guaranteed but can be included by vendors on select boards. The chipset also provides four SATA ports and extensive downstream PCIe expansion options.

On the memory side, the B850 continues support for DDR5 with full AMD EXPO profiles, providing headroom for memory overclocking. However, processor overclocking is reserved for the X870E and X870 platforms, differentiating the B850 squarely as a midrange option aimed more at memory tuning than CPU clock adjustments.

Motherboard makers are still expected to sell B650 products until inventory is depleted, meaning both chipsets will coexist on shelves for some time. But AMD's decision confirms the B850 as the direction forward for its mainstream desktop market. With its mandatory adoption of PCIe 5.0 storage, broader expansion lane offerings, and balance of connectivity features, the chipset refines the AM5 platform at a lower cost tier than the flagship X-series while moving past the compromises of its predecessor.