What just happened? The federal government's electric vehicle tax credit, worth up to $7,500, is set to expire at the end of September. But in a late clarification made last week, the Internal Revenue Service has opened the door for more buyers to claim the benefit, provided they enter into a binding purchase agreement before the deadline.

The credit, which has been central to federal policy encouraging the shift to cleaner vehicles, is being phased out under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Passed earlier this year, the law eliminates the decades-old incentive starting October 1. That cutoff had raised concerns among automakers and shoppers still waiting for vehicles to be delivered.

Traditionally, the tax credit hinged on the day a buyer took delivery of an eligible vehicle. That meant delays in shipment or manufacturing could cost consumers access to thousands of dollars in savings. With the new guidance, the IRS confirmed that as long as "a binding contract" is signed and some form of payment is made before September 30, the credit can be preserved – even if the buyer only takes possession afterward.

The payment requirement is not limited to the full purchase price. The agency said even a nominal down payment or the trade-in of another vehicle would satisfy the condition. The credit, however, still cannot be applied until the car is officially delivered.

The approach is not without precedent. Sean Tucker, lead editor at Kelley Blue Book, noted that the IRS had relied on similar language after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, when eligibility rules were also shifting. "The IRS has used this exact same language before," Tucker told NPR, pointing out that lawmakers at the time had intended for binding contracts to qualify as purchases.

The flexibility is expected to matter most for customers purchasing vehicles that will not arrive promptly. Andy Phillips, vice president of the Tax Institute at H&R Block, said the ruling could help buyers placing factory orders or arranging shipments across state lines. "For the people that know the vehicle they want, this added flexibility will make a meaningful difference to them," he said.

Still, Phillips said it is difficult to quantify how many buyers will benefit. The deadline leaves only a narrow window, particularly because delivery within the federal timeframe is no longer guaranteed to secure the incentive.

The federal EV tax credit has undergone several rounds of changes in recent years and is among the most complex consumer incentives in the tax code. Unlike earlier versions, which required taxpayers to wait until filing season, the latest structure allowed the credit to be applied up front as a discount during the vehicle purchase.

For new EVs, the credit is capped at $7,500. Vehicles must meet several conditions: they cannot exceed price ceilings set by law; final assembly must take place in North America; and batteries must contain specific levels of domestically sourced minerals and components – or those from partner countries.

Eligibility also depends on income. Individuals earning more than $150,000 in adjusted gross income – or $300,000 for couples – do not qualify. The IRS maintains a list of qualifying vehicles, which includes models from Tesla, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Ford, and Chrysler.

There is also a separate $4,000 credit for used EVs at least two years old, priced under $25,000. Leasing remains another option. In that case, the $7,500 incentive can be applied regardless of buyer income, manufacturing origin, or vehicle price – a practice that manufacturers have embraced, but one that critics call an unintended loophole.

The change arrives at a complicated moment for the US electric vehicle market. Once seen as poised for rapid growth, EV sales have plateaued since 2023 at roughly 10 percent of the US auto market, even as adoption continues at a faster pace overseas.

The Trump administration has rolled back several policies intended to accelerate EV adoption, from federal emissions standards to California's state-level authority to set stricter air rules. The elimination of the tax credit is one of the most significant reversals, raising questions about how quickly the domestic market can recover.

In the short term, analysts expect the looming sunset of the credit to create a surge in purchases. Cox Automotive reported that new EV sales in July were nearly 20 percent higher than a year earlier, while used EV purchases had climbed 40 percent. The firm's analysts believe sales will remain strong until the end of September as shoppers try to qualify before the deadline.

The longer-term outlook is less certain. Automakers are still investing heavily in future EV models – particularly lower-cost options designed to broaden the market. But without the incentive, companies may have a harder time convincing buyers at current interest rates and amid rising costs linked to trade disputes.

Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, described the loss of the credit as "pretty daunting" for automakers. She noted that consumer behavior has not shifted as dramatically as some expected in the lead-up to the deadline. "I don't think a lot of consumers are necessarily aware this is happening," Caldwell said. With tariffs, financing costs, and other auto industry stories dominating headlines, she said, awareness of the expiring subsidy may simply be getting lost.

Center image: Alpha Photo