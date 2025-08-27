What just happened? Protesters, including some current and former employees, stormed Microsoft's Redmond headquarters earlier this week to oppose the company's technology contracts with Israel. The group managed to occupy the office of President Brad Smith, leading to a temporary lockdown, before being arrested by police.

Seven people, including two current Microsoft employees and former workers fired for activism, stormed Microsoft headquarters on Monday. They are part of the No Azure for Apartheid group demanding that Microsoft end its relationship with Israeli military and government.

The group made it into Smith's office in Building 34, sending the campus into a temporary lockdown, before Redmond police physically removed them. The seven individuals have been arrested on charges that include trespassing and obstruction.

Smith called a press conference from inside his office soon after the incident. He said that the protesters blocked people from entering the building and hid listening devices in the form of cell phones under the furniture.

Smith added that the protesters' actions were "not necessary in order to get us to pay attention" and that such activity "distracts from the real dialogue" that Microsoft is having with employee groups from different backgrounds, faiths, and cultures.

The Microsoft president also said that the company is actively investigating a report by The Guardian earlier this month alleging that the Israeli military relies on Azure cloud services for extensive surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza.

Smith said that the "vast majority" of work Microsoft does for the Israeli Defense Force is to "protect the cybersecurity of the State of Israel."

The incident was the latest protest by No Azure for Apartheid. There were 20 arrests made at Microsoft's Redmond campus last week following two days of protests by the group. Those arrests included one current and three former employees.

Back in April, a Microsoft employee interrupted a presentation by Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's head of AI, during a 50th-anniversary event. "Shame on you," software engineer Ibtihal Aboussad told Suleyman. "You are a war profiteer. Stop using AI for genocide in our region, Mustafa. You have blood on your hands."

A second employee, Vaniya Agrawal, engaged in a similar action on the same day, interrupting a speech by CEO Satya Nadella at a different company event. Agrawal had also sent emails to other employees and leadership criticizing the company's technology partnerships, calling Microsoft a "digital weapons manufacturer that powers surveillance, apartheid, and genocide."

Microsoft fired both employees for their actions, citing misconduct, though Agrawal had already handed in her notice.