TL;DR: A recent scientific breakthrough is reshaping our understanding of Mars' history, following the discovery of a previously unknown mineral on the planet's surface. Researchers have identified ferric hydroxysulfate, a type of iron sulfate, which not only expands knowledge of Martian geology but also provides new clues about the planet's past. The mineral suggests a complex interplay of heat, water, and chemical reactions that shaped the Red Planet over billions of years.

Mars' dry, cold surface has acted as a time capsule, preserving minerals that formed in ancient eras. Among these, sulfates are especially abundant, thanks to the planet's sulfur-rich environment. Unlike on Earth, where rainfall quickly dissolves most sulfates, Mars' arid conditions allow them to endure for billions of years, offering scientists a window into the planet's geological history.

Each mineral bears a unique crystal structure and chemical signature – think of familiar names like gypsum and hematite – which scientists can identify using advanced instruments aboard orbiting satellites.

For nearly two decades, planetary scientists have been puzzled by spectral data showing unusual layered iron sulfates that didn't match any known category.

The breakthrough came from a team led by Dr. Janice Bishop of the SETI Institute and NASA's Ames Research Center. They zeroed in on two sulfate-rich regions near the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system: Aram Chaos and the plateau above Juventae Chasma. These sites preserve compelling evidence of Mars' wetter past, including ancient river channels and layered deposits formed through repeated cycles of flooding and evaporation.

Detailed analysis revealed that sulfate minerals in these regions, including ferric hydroxysulfate, occur in well-defined layers, and sometimes above or below basaltic material, indicating that they were chemically altered by heat from volcanic or geothermal activity after their initial formation.

In Aram Chaos, the upper layers contain polyhydrated sulfates, while deeper strata host monohydrated sulfates and ferric hydroxysulfate. Laboratory experiments replicated this transformation as heating polyhydrated sulfates to around 50°C produced monohydrated forms, while heating above 100°C created ferric hydroxysulfate. These results closely match orbital observations, confirming that intense geothermal heating likely drove the mineral's formation.

The process centers on the transformation of a hydrated ferrous sulfate (specifically rozenite) into szomolnokite, and eventually into ferric hydroxysulfate. The final step requires temperatures above 100°C and the presence of oxygen, conditions achievable on Mars despite its thin, CO₂-dominated atmosphere.

Scientists at NASA Ames and the SETI Institute found that, although the transformation changes the mineral's atomic structure only slightly, it dramatically alters how the mineral absorbs infrared light. This subtle but crucial shift allowed researchers to identify ferric hydroxysulfate using the CRISM spectrometer aboard Mars orbiters. The distinct spectral fingerprint confirmed the presence of a mineral previously unknown on the Red Planet.

Because ferric hydroxysulfate requires both water and elevated temperatures to form, its existence suggests that geothermal or volcanic activity likely played a role in these deposits at Aram Chaos and the Juventae Plateau. Such processes would have occurred during the Amazonian period less than 3 billion years ago, meaning the mineral could be geologically young by Martian standards. This raises intriguing questions about the planet's thermal and chemical activity, hinting that regions like Valles Marineris may have undergone dynamic reshaping more recently than previously believed.

The discovery goes beyond adding a new entry to Mars' mineral catalog. It offers compelling evidence that the planet once hosted environmental conditions similar to early Earth: liquid water, active geology, and complex chemical cycles. These layered sulfates act as natural archives of Martian history, potentially guiding future missions to probe for past habitability or even conditions suitable for life.

While ferric hydroxysulfate has yet to be officially classified as a new mineral on Earth, its unique crystal structure and thermal stability make it a strong candidate for formal recognition.