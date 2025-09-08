WTF?! As AI companies invest billions into making the technology increasingly smarter and more powerful, fears about the path that humanity is walking continue to grow. Two activists take AI's threat of societal disruption or even annihilation so seriously that they have gone on hunger strike outside the offices of Google DeepMind and Anthropic, calling for a pause in development.

45-year-old Guido Reichstadter has been camped outside Anthropic's San Francisco offices for just over a week now, during which time he has not consumed any food. He told Business Insider that he plans to stay there on hunger strike until the company addresses his concerns about its AI development.

In a message posted to online forum LessWrong, Reichstadter wrote, "I am calling on Anthropic's management, directors, and employees to immediately stop their reckless actions, which are harming our society and to work to remediate the harm that has already been caused."

Hi it's Guido, out here with my friend Bill Lo in front of Anthropic, Day 5 going strong!



Check out this great article in the link below by Dr. Émile Torres @xriskology

on the rot at the heart of Anthropic- hope to be able to speak with him on livestream soon! pic.twitter.com/Ks9e1Sef21 – Guido Reichstadter (@wolflovesmelon) September 7, 2025

Reichstadter said he has asked Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to completely cease work on frontier AI development. On the first day of his protest, he delivered a letter to Amodei's desk asking "to stop developing that technology and to do everything in his power to stop the race that he's participating in."

Until he gets an answer from Amodei, Reichstadter will be waiting outside the office, subsisting on water, electrolytes, and multivitamins.

Reichstadter wants to halt progression towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI). While we hear a lot about the quest for AGI, which is a system that can perform any intellectual task that a human can, ASI is a step beyond AGI, vastly exceeding human intelligence in every area.

"Experts are warning us that this race to ever more powerful artificial general intelligence puts our lives and well being at risk, as well as the lives and well being of our loved ones," he wrote. "They are warning us that the creation of extremely powerful AI threatens to destroy life on Earth. Let us take these warnings seriously."

Reichstadter is the founder of Stop AI, a non-violent civil resistance organization working to permanently ban AGI/ASI development to prevent human extinction, mass job loss, and many other problems. He told BI that he was previously arrested for chaining shut the doors of OpenAI's offices. His case is going to trial this month.

The protest has inspired others to stage their own hunger strikes. Michael Trazzi, a 29-year-old former AI safety researcher from France, has been outside of DeepMind's London headquarters without food for over three days now. He wants DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis to "say that he would not release any more frontier models if the other frontier AI labs were to also stop doing so."

Hi, my name's Michaël Trazzi, and I'm outside the offices of the AI company Google DeepMind right now because we are in an emergency.



I am here in support of Guido Reichstadter, who is also on hunger strike in front of the office of the AI company Anthropic.



DeepMind, Anthropic… https://t.co/RJQCGxwTPY pic.twitter.com/KsCeVkcky8 – Michaël (in London) Trazzi (@MichaelTrazzi) September 5, 2025

"If enough of those leaders say it publicly, then you get global coordination around a pause," Trazzi added.

Back in 2023, more than 1,100 people signed an open letter urging all AI labs to pause their training on advanced AIs for a minimum of six months, allowing them time to jointly develop and implement safety protocols for advanced AI design.

Several high-profile tech minds signed the letter, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, and somewhat ironically, Elon Musk. Unsurprisingly, the plea fell on deaf ears.