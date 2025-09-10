Why it matters: Apple has just launched a new iPhone lineup, the iPhone 17, and that means several things – one of them being a thorough mocking from Samsung. The Korean giant is repeatedly posting the hashtag #iCant while taking shots at Apple's hardware, claims, and its continuing lack of a foldable handset.

Apple's Awe-dropping event on September 9 showed off the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside the long-rumored iPhone Air. There was also the new AirPods Pro 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3.

Samsung, unsurprisingly, doesn't appear too impressed by Apple's latest devices. The Samsung Mobile US official X account has posted a series of jabs at its rival, all featuring the #iCant hashtag.

The top post notes that Samsung highlighted the lack of folding phone from Apple in September 2022, back when the iPhone 14 lineup arrived. The Galaxy maker points out that three years later, Apple still hasn't joined it in the foldable handset market.

Apple was proud of the fact that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max have three new 48MP Fusion cameras. Samsung claims that they pale in comparison to the 200MP camera available on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S24 Ultra, and S25 Ultra/Edge and Fold 7.

48MP x 3 still doesn't equal 200MP 🙃 #iCant – Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2025

There's also a post that claims Apple focuses on pushing hype for its products rather than showing actual innovation. It includes a retweet from TechTuber Marques Brownlee, who writes that Apple cannot resist hyping everything.

The final Samsung digs are over Apple not being first with live translation and Sleep Score.

There's been plenty of Apple fans fighting back against Samsung's posts. Many say that foldables and their smaller market share make them pretty irrelevant, and only Samsung seems obsessed with Apple not releasing one. Moreover, Apple is rumored to be releasing a foldable iPhone next year.

As for the camera jibes, a few people have reminded Samsung about the "Moongate" controversy, when users found its Galaxy Ultra phones were using AI to add detail to moon photos that the cameras couldn't truly capture. Instead of just sharpening images, the AI recognized the moon and generated textures based on training data, leading critics to accuse Samsung of faking shots. Samsung insisted that no stock images were inserted.

Samsung and Google have been mocking Apple in their ads for years. The UnCrush video (above) in response to the controversial Crush ad for the iPad Pro that Apple apologized for and withdrew was particularly memorable.