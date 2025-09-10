In a nutshell: The September 9 Steam client update is one of the largest in recent memory. It introduces dozens of bug fixes and several new features meant to improve the user interface, controller inputs, and performance monitoring. One notable addition is CPU temperature monitoring – but enabling it requires users to decide whether they trust Valve with access to the Windows kernel.

When Valve debuted Steam's in-game performance monitor in July, the company warned that supporting CPU temperature tracking would require kernel-level privileges. With this update, users now have the option to enable or skip that feature.

The patch notes emphasize that the new kernel-mode driver is completely optional. It is only installed when users activate the performance monitor at the highest CPU detail level, and it can also be disabled on a per-game basis.

Many PC users are wary of software that requires kernel-level access, such as anti-cheat and security programs, because it increases the risk of system issues or vulnerabilities. Notably, CPU temperature monitoring on Linux does not require this level of access.

The update also refines GPU utilization measurements for Windows PCs with Nvidia graphics cards. As a result, some games may display higher utilization figures, and these numbers might differ from those shown in the Windows Task Manager.

Performance monitoring is just one part of a broader set of UI improvements. The update introduces DPI scaling, which automatically adjusts text size based on the operating system's resolution scale, making Steam easier to read on high-resolution displays. Other changes include a high-contrast mode, motion reduction, improved accessibility labels, wider store pages, and various menu tweaks.

Steam users can now customize how the library sorts and displays games through a new menu, which also makes changing cover images easier. To access it, right-click a game in your library and navigate to Properties > Customization. The custom name field appears at the bottom of this submenu.

Alongside numerous gamepad input fixes, Valve has added support for Microsoft's GameInput API. This API unifies input recognition across XInput, DirectInput, Raw Input, Human Interface Device (HID), and WinRT, making it easier for developers to support controllers, keyboards, and legacy devices while granting deeper low-level access to inputs.

Finally, Steam beta users have been testing an even more significant overhaul since July. Valve has not announced when this update will reach the stable branch, but it aims to improve game discoverability by reorganizing how games and genres are displayed on the front page.