What just happened? SK hynix is preparing to begin mass production of its HBM4 chips, marking a major step forward in memory technology tailored for artificial intelligence. The South Korean company has completed its internal review and developed faster, more energy-efficient memory that meets rising industry demand. As global AI adoption accelerates, the need for high-speed, power-efficient components to support the expanding data center market continues to grow.

HBM4 is the sixth generation of SK hynix's high-bandwidth memory, a DRAM-based technology built for rapid data processing in advanced computing environments. According to the company, the new chips double the available bandwidth compared with previous HBM products by using 2,048 input/output terminals, a significant increase that enables much faster data transfer. Power efficiency has also been improved by more than 40 percent, addressing growing data-center operator concerns about energy costs as AI workloads proliferate.

The new memory modules exceed industry benchmarks, reaching operating speeds above 10 Gbps – well ahead of the JEDEC standard of 8 Gbps. Manufacturing leverages the Advanced MR-MUF process and SK hynix's fifth-generation 10-nanometer node, reducing production risk at large scale.

SK hynix's latest move positions it ahead of major competitors, including Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, both of which have announced progress on their own HBM4 products this year. While Samsung has shifted to a 4-nanometer manufacturing process and Micron has begun shipping samples to select customers, analysts expect SK hynix to capture significant market share thanks to its early delivery of 12-layer HBM4 modules. The company remains a key supplier for Nvidia, which is expected to integrate HBM4 into its upcoming Rubin architecture for next-generation AI data centers.

Industry observers view SK hynix's first-mover advantage as pivotal. Meritz Securities analyst Kim Sunwoo projects the company's HBM market share will remain in the low 60 percent range by 2026, supported by sustained demand and leadership in advanced memory. Counterpoint Research anticipates SK hynix may hold roughly half of the growing HBM market as competitors continue to refine and certify their newest chips.

SK hynix shares jumped more than seven percent on the announcement, reaching their highest level since 2000 and contributing to year-to-date stock gains of nearly 90 percent. The company posted record sales and operating profit in the June quarter, with high-bandwidth memory accounting for 77 percent of revenue and boosting its market capitalization by more than $80 billion since the start of the year.

Looking ahead, SK hynix forecasts its HBM sales will double this year compared to 2024, with further AI-driven demand growth expected through 2026.