WTF?! PC flight cockpits have become scarily complex, and expensive, in recent times, but an enthusiast wanted even more. His solution was to build one at home that looks positively dangerous, featuring fire-spewing afterburners, a flashing cannon, "firing" missiles, and even a chaff and flare launcher.

The incredible work, which was posted to Reddit by user u/Ok_But_1351, originally appeared on Chinese social media platform bilibili.

The creator is said to be blyat (despite the different username in the video's top corner), who's gained a reputation as the Chinese internet's most hardcore creator. He gained a lot of attention in 2024 for a World of Tanks simulator so complex, one imagines it could be used for military training. Check out that clip at the bottom of the page.

For his latest creation, blyat used a three-axis motion seat as the basis of the cockpit simulator. There's even an energy management console that may be related to the afterburners.

It's those afterburners that are the most stunning part of this setup. The huge plumes of yellow and blue fire blast out of the two exhausts when pilots push the throttle to max – you can understand why this is in a furniture-free room with a fire extinguisher at the ready. Even the roar sounds authentic.

The weapons are also pretty incredible. Sitting at the front of the cockpit is a pneumatic cannon that flashes like the real thing when blyat pulls the trigger.

Not content with what is presumably a very loud cannon, blyat has attached what appears to be a rocket pod that shoots out fireworks when he launches in-game missiles – it's easy to feel sorry for anyone who lives near this man.

But what about the countermeasures? That's taken care of by the chaff and flare launcher that blasts what appears to be confetti into the room.

The cockpit is a stunning piece of engineering, without a doubt. It's not hugely practical, of course; the cleanup and reloading after each use must take an age.

Being the internet, there are a few complaints about the setup, including its use of a single monitor and the fact it isn't mounted to the cockpit itself. This means a user's view of the screen can be blocked by the consoles as the chair spins around violently. Still, it's pretty awesome and is on par with the World of Tanks simulator blyat built last year, which also received a lot of attention.