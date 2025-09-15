Big quote: AI is transforming education and the workforce, creating a demand for new skills and strategies. That was the key message from Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind and recipient of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, when he addressed an audience gathered at the historic Roman theater beneath the Acropolis in Athens.

Hassabis, a neuroscientist recognized for his groundbreaking work on AI-driven protein folding models, pointed to the growing need for individuals to master the process of learning itself.

"It's very hard to predict the future, like 10 years from now, in normal cases. It's even harder today, given how fast AI is changing, even week by week," he said. With technology evolving at a breakneck pace, Hassabis urged educators and workers to cultivate "meta-skills" – the capacity to adapt learning methods and acquire new expertise as disciplines evolve.

"The only thing you can say for certain is that huge change is coming," Hassabis told the Athens audience. He argued that the ability to continually acquire new knowledge will soon be more valuable than static mastery of traditional subjects such as mathematics, science, or the humanities. "One thing we'll know for sure is you're going to have to continually learn … throughout your career," he said.

Hassabis's remarks come amid growing speculation about the timeline for artificial general intelligence, or AGI, the point at which machines can reason and learn as broadly as humans. He suggested that AGI could emerge within a decade, a development he said could bring dramatic advances and a "future of radical abundance." However, he also cautioned that this progress would come with significant risks and ongoing debates about its ethical and economic implications.

As the head of DeepMind, Hassabis has led research into algorithms that predict protein folding with unprecedented accuracy, paving the way for medical breakthroughs and drug discovery. These achievements earned him the Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside other leaders in AI-driven research.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared with Hassabis, stressing the importance of ensuring that technological progress delivers real, personal benefits to citizens rather than widening global inequality. "Unless people actually see personal benefits from this AI revolution, they will tend to become very skeptical," he said.

Mitsotakis warned that unchecked growth and concentration of wealth within leading technology companies could sow social discord if tech-driven prosperity fails to reach everyday people.

The event, which Hassabis rescheduled to avoid conflicting with the European basketball championship semifinal between Greece and Turkey, ended with an update on the game's outcome. Greece lost to Turkey by a score of 94 – 68, but the focus of the evening remained on the ways AI's latest wave both promises and challenges a rapidly changing world.

