Although Apple recently introduced several new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 3, the company is expected to launch more hardware before the end of the year and in early 2026. These could include a budget variant of the iPhone 17, with a new iPad possibly arriving as soon as next month.

According to Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Apple could launch up to 10 devices over the next several months. Most will be product refreshes with faster processors but the Cupertino giant is also expected to introduce a new kind of smart home device.

The company's next product will likely be a new iPad Pro in October. The tablet could mark the debut of Apple's M5 chip, based on TSMC's newest 3-nanometer semiconductor process, and the return of the front-facing selfie camera.

A revised Apple Vision Pro could also appear before the end of 2025, but it isn't the Vision Pro 2. Instead, it will be a relatively modest update with an enhanced M4 processor for AI workloads. A major redesign with reduced weight – the Apple Vision Air – is expected in 2027.

At least one new Mac monitor might also launch before the end of the year, though it could slip into the first quarter of 2026. Details on the display remain scarce, but another is also expected early next year. An M5-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air could also appear around the same time.

Apple's most important early-2026 product launch will likely be the iPhone 17e, continuing the new budget tier the company introduced with the iPhone 16e in February. Its feature set remains unclear, but it will come with the same A19 chip as the standard iPhone 17.

Meanwhile, upcoming home devices with new processors include the HomePod mini and Apple TV. The set-top box will feature Apple's new N1 wireless chip and support for the AI-enhanced version of Siri, while the speaker will include new voice-control functions. A new product category, the previously delayed Smart Home Hub, could also be released in early 2026 if Siri's upcoming AI upgrade is ready by then.

Finally, a next-generation AirTag is expected to feature an improved wireless chip with a wider detection range.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. The company also launched major operating system updates for all of its product lines on Monday.