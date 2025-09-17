In context: Cooler Master just launched its latest coolers featuring its "3D heatpipe" technology. First unveiled in May during Computex 2025, the company's new Hyper 212 3DHP greatly improves heatsink efficiency by routing additional heatpipes through the center of the fin stack instead of just the edges.

In a typical tower cooler, a U-shaped heatpipe runs along the outside edges of the sink fins, drawing heat from the CPU and dissipating it along the edges. However, this leaves the center of the fin stack relatively cool and underutilized. Cooler Master's solution runs one or more heatpipe branches (two in this case) through that cool center, boosting heat dissipation.

According to Hardware Buster's Computex coverage (below), Cooler Master's 3D heatpipes can handle up to 400 watts of thermal power.

"Guys, 400 watts of thermal power is...too much!" HB's Aris Mpitziopoulos opined with a chuckle. "It's, I think, a little bit lower than the top that Intel CPUs can achieve fully unlocked."

For context, 400 watts is more than double the TDP of a PlayStation 5, which has a notoriously monstrous cooling solution. Although, as one modder recently showed with his portable PS5, Sony could have made its console much more compact without sacrificing thermal performance.

Cooler Master does not have product pages up for its new 3DHP units, but we have an idea of what it will offer, thanks to TechPowerUp accidentally jumping an embargo gun. Tom's Hardware was able to report on it before TechPowerUp pulled the piece.

The technology will debut in two versions of the Hyper 212 series: the standard Hyper 212 3DHP with ARGB fans, and the Hyper 212 3DHP Black without LED effects. Both share identical specifications. Measuring 133 × 86 × 158 mm, the coolers feature six heatpipes threading through the fin stack. The fans are relatively quiet at 27 dBA and spin up to 2,050 RPM, pushing 63.1 CFM of air through the heatsink at a static pressure of 2.69 mm H₂O.

The coolers are also reasonably priced, with an MSRP of $29.99 – the same as the non-3DHP models. Tom's Hardware notes that the new units also come with a five-year warranty, compared with two years for the standard Hyper 212s.