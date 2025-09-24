A hot potato: YouTube is rolling back a policy that had permanently banned creators who were removed for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and the election. Parent company Alphabet said there will be "an opportunity" for these users to rejoin the platform. It also blamed the Biden administration for pressuring the company to censor certain content.

According to a letter from Alphabet lawyer Daniel Donovan to House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, "YouTube values conservative voices on its platform," and recognizes the extensive reach these creators have and the role they play in civic discourse.

"The Company recognizes these creators are among those shaping today's online consumption, landing 'must-watch' interviews, giving viewers the chance to hear directly from politicians, celebrities, business leaders, and more," Donovan adds.

The House Judiciary Committee published the letter following its lengthy investigation into whether Biden White House officials forced tech companies such as YouTube to censor certain content on their platforms. Alphabet placed the blame for its bans squarely on the shoulders of the previous administration.

"Senior Biden Administration officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the Covid-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies," the letter read.

"While the Company continued to develop and enforce its policies independently, Biden Administration officials continued to press the Company to remove non-violative user-generated content."

Channels belonging to Steve Bannon, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka are some of those previously banned from YouTube over the content they posted.

Jordan hailed YouTube's changes as a "massive win" for the American people and a victory in the fight against censorship.

This is another victory in the fight against censorship.



In Aug 2024, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote the Committee a letter admitting:



1. Biden Admin "pressured" Facebook to censor Americans.

2. Facebook censored Americans.

3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story.… – Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 23, 2025

YouTube said in 2021 that it would remove any content that spread misinformation about approved vaccines. Donovan's letter notes that it ended its remaining Covid-19-related policies in December 2024, while a policy regarding election integrity was retired in 2023 to allow for discussion of possible widespread fraud, errors, or glitches, occurring in 2020 and other past Presidential elections.

YouTube also wrote an X post about the change. It said that the company has received a lot of questions from terminated creators about a way to return to YouTube with a new channel.

We've had a lot of questions about a pathway back to YouTube for some terminated creators to set up a new channel. This will be a limited pilot project that will be available to a subset of creators in addition to those channels terminated for policies that have been deprecated.… – Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) September 23, 2025

Mirroring other Big Tech firms this year, Donovan said in the letter that YouTube will not "empower" third-party fact checkers to moderate content, and it will continue to allow "free expression" on the platform.

In June, YouTube said it was relaxing its content moderation policies, allowing content that violates the usual rules if it is deemed to be in the "public interest."

By Monday afternoon, our fact-checking program in the US will be officially over. That means no new fact checks and no fact checkers. We announced in January we'd be winding down the program & removing penalties. In place of fact checks, the first Community Notes will start… – Joel Kaplan (@joel_kaplan) April 4, 2025

Tech companies have rushed to end policies that could be construed as anti-free-speech or pro-DEI this year. On the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration in January, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company's third-party fact checkers had become too politically biased and destroyed more trust than they created. As such, they were being replaced by Community Notes. Meta has also removed restrictions on topics such as immigration and gender and ended its DEI programs.