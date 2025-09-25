You have been warned: Warnings about the overinflated prospects of a still-hypothetical "AI economy" continue to mount. Analysts now expect the AI bubble to burst sooner rather than later, arguing that current investment growth cannot continue indefinitely in a finite world.

According to a research note recently sent to clients by Deutsche Bank, the AI boom is currently helping the US economy avoid a recession but it cannot continue indefinitely. George Saravelos, Global Head of FX Research at Deutsche Bank, said the US would be close to a recession this year if Big Tech were not spending so heavily on building new AI data centers.

The "AI machines" are literally saving the US economy right now, Saravelos said, but this kind of growth cannot be sustained unless spending remains on an ever-growing course. Nvidia, the major supplier of powerful AI accelerators used in data centers, could potentially bear much of the residual growth the US economy has experienced in recent months.

"The bad news is that in order for the tech cycle to continue contributing to GDP growth, capital investment needs to remain parabolic. This is highly unlikely," Saravelos said.

Deutsche Bank highlights that much of this growth comes from new facilities being built by human workers, while the AI technology and services sector has yet to make a meaningful contribution to the GDP.

Around half of the market gains captured by the S&P 500 index have been driven by tech-related stocks, Deutsche Bank warns. A separate report by Torsten Sløk of Apollo Management concurs, noting that equity investors are "dramatically overexposed" to AI investments.

According to analysts at Bain & Co., even with all this spending, AI is likely to generate insufficient revenue to fund further growth initiatives. By 2030, anticipated demand for AI services would require $2 trillion in annual revenues, leaving a shortfall of $800 billion globally to meet that demand.

Nvidia recently committed $100 billion to OpenAI to build an additional 10 gigawatts of AI computing capacity, while OpenAI escalated the investment by planning a full network of new AI data centers. Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged that AI investors are behaving irrationally, and some will inevitably lose significant sums of money as a result.

Will AI capital expenditure continue to surge with staggering figures and impossibly high revenue expectations? Baidu CEO Robin Li recently predicted that 99 percent of so-called AI companies will not survive the bubble, while legitimate businesses are now squandering money and potential productivity gains in an attempt to turn everything into an AI workload.