Ripple effect: Windows 10 will reach end-of-life status in less than a month, despite its enduring popularity. Microsoft's temporary program to extend security updates for the operating system typically requires most users to pay or enroll in additional services. However, a European consumer group recently compelled the company to reconsider this policy.

According to a recent open letter from Euroconsumers, Windows 10 users in the European Economic Area can receive an additional year of security updates for free, with no conditions attached. However, the consumer advocacy group remains critical of Microsoft's approach to the transition to Windows 11, which could render millions of otherwise usable PCs obsolete.

Most Windows 10 devices will stop receiving updates after October 14, but millions of PCs that lack TPM 2.0 support cannot upgrade to Windows 11. Moreover, depending on the source, between 35 and 45 percent of Windows users still rely on Windows 10.

Support for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 will continue until October 10, 2028, while standalone versions of Office – Office 2021 and Office 2024 – will receive updates through October 2026 and October 2029, respectively. Nvidia Game Ready drivers will also support Windows 10 through next year.

Consumers outside the European Union can purchase Extended Security Updates, which are valid through October 13, 2026, for either $30 or 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points. Alternatively, ESU can be obtained for free by enrolling in Windows Backup, which automatically syncs personal files with OneDrive; however, free OneDrive accounts store only 5 GB. Companies can purchase three years of ESU, though the cost doubles each year.

In a July letter to Microsoft Ireland, Euroconsumers accused the company of violating the EU's Digital Markets Act, which regulates tech companies that serve a critical number of users. A second letter, sent recently, praises Microsoft for waiving the ESU fee and the Windows Backup requirement for consumers, but Euroconsumers is demanding further action.

Citing prior precedent, Euroconsumers is urging Microsoft to extend Windows 10 support for several years, accusing the company of planned obsolescence.

For example, Windows XP support ended seven years after the launch of Windows Vista, and Windows 7 reached end-of-life eight years after Windows 8 debuted. In contrast, Microsoft is ending Windows 10 support only four years after the release of Windows 11. The request echoes a recent California lawsuit demanding that Microsoft continue supporting Windows 10 until fewer than 10 percent of Windows PCs use it – a milestone that could take several years.

Users who wish to remain secure without upgrading to Windows 11 have a few unofficial options. The End of 10 initiative supports those interested in switching to Linux, and 0patch has pledged to deliver five additional years of unofficial Windows 10 updates. For eligible devices, a Windows 11 Pro license is currently available for just $13.