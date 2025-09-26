The takeaway: Microsoft waited weeks to announce the final price for its handheld collaboration with Asus, probably due to the chaotic situation regarding tariffs in the US. With all details confirmed less than a month from launch, the basic model offers a deal closely resembling the Steam Deck, while the flagship variant must compete with similar devices from Lenovo and GPD.

Pre-orders are now open for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. Launching on October 16, the basic version starts at $599, while a more powerful model will retail for $999.

Despite being the first Xbox-branded portable gaming devices, they broadly resemble prior Windows-based handheld gaming PCs, such as the GPD Win, Lenovo Legion Go, and Asus ROG Ally. The primary differences are that they will introduce a new user interface for Windows gaming and a backend service to address shader compilation stutter.

The new UI, called the Xbox Full screen experience, enables users to install and launch PC games from the Xbox Store, Battle.net, and other storefronts while bypassing the standard Windows desktop. The new frontend, which can save up to 2GB of RAM, will debut on the ROG Xbox Ally before coming to other handheld PCs.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently announced a developer preview for Advanced Shader Delivery, which allows the ROG Xbox Ally to download pre-compiled shaders before launching a game. This removes the need to compile shaders while playing, a process that significantly impacts performance.

Regarding hardware, the standard ROG Xbox Ally features an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, which closely resembles the Steam Deck's processor. At $599 with 512GB of internal storage, the ROG Xbox Ally offers a similar deal to the 512GB Steam Deck, which costs $549. Valve also offers a 1TB model for $649 and a 256GB variant that is currently on sale for $319.

The differences between Microsoft's and Valve's handhelds are minor. The ROG Xbox Ally features a 1080p 120Hz IPS display, while the 512GB Steam Deck includes an 800p 90Hz OLED screen, both supporting VRR.

For $1,000, the ROG Xbox Ally X features the faster Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme SoC, 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of storage. The Lenovo Legion Go 2, also coming next month, offers similar hardware with more memory, detachable controllers, and a 144Hz screen in a more expensive package.

However, the recently released GPD Win 5 is by far the most powerful and expensive handheld gaming PC currently available. Starting at $1,648, its Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor competes with an Nvidia RTX 4060. The catch is that the device requires an external battery that connects through a cable or attaches to the rear.