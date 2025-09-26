Crystal ball: Sam Altman has given another prediction on when artificial general intelligence (AGI) – an AI vastly smarter than humans – will arrive: the OpenAI boss said that "superintelligence" will be here by 2030. He also said that 30-40% of tasks that happen in the economy today will be taken over by AI in the not very distant future.

Jan Philipp Burgard, editor-in-chief of the Die Welt newpaper, interviewed Altman on behalf of the Axel Springer Global Reporters Network this week in Berlin. Altman was in Germany's capital to receive this year's Axel Springer Award.

The interview covered several areas, including the development of an AI superintelligence. Altman said that the latest GPT-5 model is in many ways smarter than a lot of people, himself included, but an actual superintelligent AI will emerge before the end of the decade.

"If we don't have models [by 2030] that are extraordinarily capable and do things that we ourselves cannot do, I'd be very surprised," he said.

We've already seen thousands of people laid off as a result of generative AI, either directly or indirectly. Burgard asked Altman what percentage of today's jobs are likely to disappear in the foreseeable future.

Altman, not wanting to paint too pessimistic a picture, pointed out that many jobs from 30 years ago do not exist today, even without the influence of AI. The CEO was less willing to put a figure on what percentage of jobs will be taken by AI; instead, he claimed 30-40% of tasks that "happen in the economy" will be done by AI in the not very distant future.

When asked about what advice he would give to his son so his job won't be replaced by AI in 30 years, Altman said, "the meta-skill of learning how to learn, of learning to adapt, learning to be resilient to a lot of change. Learning how to figure out what people want, how to make useful products and services for them, how to interact in the world."

Altman was also asked if he agreed with AI researcher Eliezer Yudkowsky, who said that the relationship between superintelligence and humans is roughly the same as the relationship between humans and ants. Does Altman fear that AI could eventually view us as ants and destroy us?

Unsurprisingly, Altman thinks AGI will treat humanity as a loving parent. This is similar to the views of AI "godfathers" Geoffrey Hinton and Meta's Yann LeCun, who recently said that building "maternal instincts" into AI models was important to ensure that "they really care about people."

Altman did admit that there could be side effects and consequences to using AGI that we don't understand, "And so it is very important that we align it to human values. But we get to align this tool to human values and I don't think it'll treat humans like ants. Let's say that."

Burgard broached the subject of many tech companies reversing their previous liberal-democratic leanings to show support for Donald Trump. Altman said he believes the tech industry should work with whomever the US president is, adding that there has been some welcome policy changes since Trump was inaugurated this year, citing a "more general pro-business climate and pro-tech climate."

Altman finished by saying he expects more presidents and leaders around the world to use AI for decisions. Given the controversy Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stirred up after revealing that he regularly consults AI chatbots in his role as head of government, plenty of people will likely disagree with Altman on this one.

Finally, Altman confessed that unlike many users, he doesn't turn to ChatGPT for help with relationship issues.