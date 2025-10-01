What just happened? LG has announced that its new 32-inch UltraFine display, which it bills as the world's first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, is now available for pre-order in the US with a $1,999 price tag ahead of its launch in the middle of October.

The UltraFine 32U990A, which LG unveiled at CES back in January, is aimed squarely at professionals and creators rather than gamers – it may appear in one of our future Best Monitors features.

The new UltraFine's two headline features are its native 6,144 x 3,456 resolution – 2.56 times more pixels than a 4K monitor – on the 31.5-inch panel (224 PPI) and the inclusion of Thunderbolt 5 support via two ports.

Thunderbolt 5 doubles the bidirectional data rate of its predecessor to 80 Gbps. Its asymmetric Bandwidth Boost mode, meanwhile, allows one direction to go up to 120 Gbps while the other remains at 40 Gbps.

Being a pro-focused display means you are limited to a refresh rate of 60Hz and 5ms GtG response time, but it does cover 98 percent of the DCI-P3 and 99.5 percent of the Adobe RGB color spaces. It also offers true 10-bit color and has a 2,000:1 contrast ratio.

The UltraFine is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified and can reach a typical brightness of 450 nits.

In addition to the two Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports, which allow up to 96W power delivery, the monitor comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 2.1, one USB-C upstream, and two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports. It also has built-in KVM functionality for seamless switching between two or more connected computers at the press of a button without swapping the mouse or keyboard.

The rest of the features are made up of two integrated 5W speakers, Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes, height and tilt adjustments, and pivot support for switching between portrait and landscape views. It also comes with a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount if you'd rather mount it instead of using the stand.

You can pre-order the UltraFine 32U990A right now from B&H Photo Video for $1,999, with an estimated US shipping date of October 23.